Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers: A key partner in celebrating Nigeria's unsung pioneers at ART X Lagos 2024

As we reflect on the vibrant ART X Lagos 2024 fair, one of the partnerships that was significantly impactful was that of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers. From 31 October to 03 November 2024, the ninth edition of West Africa’s premier art fair showcased Africa’s artistic ingenuity and cultural heritage, with the support of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.

The theme for this year - "Promised Lands", invited attendees to explore concepts of hope and freedom through real and imagined places. Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, thanks to its commitment to fostering artistic expression and cultural dialogue, played an important role in creating a dynamic platform where artists from Africa and its diaspora could shine.

The exhibition of the ‘Mark Makers: Unsung Pioneers’ project, proudly supported by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, paid tribute to remarkable Nigerians whose valuable contributions have often gone unnoticed yet have significantly shaped the nation’s identity. The exhibition highlighted various individuals who embodied courage, creativity, and innovation.

Notable figures included Jonathan Adagogo Green, Nigeria's first professional photographer, and Nana Asma'u, a pioneering advocate for women's education. Their inspiring journeys, along with innovators like Professor Augustine Njoku-Obi, who developed a cholera vaccine, and Mohammed Bah-Abba, who created a food preservation method benefiting rural communities, resonated deeply with visitors.

Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, the Founder of ART X Lagos, expressed her heartfelt appreciation for Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers' partnership, stating, “Their support highlights our commitment to celebrating individuals who have contributed to Nigeria’s rich history of innovation, resilience, and intercultural understanding.” This collaboration exemplifies how corporate partnerships can elevate cultural celebrations, making a lasting impact on the community.

Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, stressed the importance of recognising these unsung heroes. He remarked, “These trailblazers illuminate pathways of innovation and courage, reminding us that true greatness often stems from the boldness to challenge the status quo.” This vision aligns perfectly with ART X Lagos’s mission to honour those who have quietly shaped our society. The legacies of these extraordinary individuals inspire a re-evaluation of our history and encourage the next generation to aspire to greatness. Through this collaboration, the exhibition served as a reminder that the courage to innovate and break barriers is essential for a brighter future.

As ART X Lagos 2024 ends, we are filled with a renewed sense of purpose, thanks to Stanbic IBTC Pension Manager’s commitment. The stories shared, artworks displayed, and discussions ignited reflect a collective ambition to celebrate African excellence.