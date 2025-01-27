Schoolboy in Lagos buys new iPhone for only ₦400!

On October 21st, 2024, a story went viral across Nigerian social media — a schoolboy named Ademola managed to buy a brand-new iPhone for just ₦400!

Curious about how this happened, we sat down with Ademola for an exclusive interview. He shared with us how anyone in Nigeria can get Apple gadgets and other expensive items for very low prices!

Exclusive interview with Ademola

Here’s a snippet of the conversation between our host and Ademola:

Host: ...You really bought a new iPhone for just #400?

Ademola: they play... aje like play like play na so I activate this phone with 400 on the lucky box.

Host: How come?

Ademola: Omo my body dey shake I no believe am before you know how the street be I no guide. As Omo school I no fit buy this kind phone I dey crazy.. the 400 wey I take play this game na one of my big sis give me the raba on my birthday na I take risk am... all die na die.

Host: So then, how did you manage to get such an expensive phone for so little?

Ademola: I dey watch music video YouTube, na my ad pop up. Omo na I watch follow the link and find out the website Na I try with my Opay card I get like 200 i try 100 game two times I no win.. omo you know the street orientation risk am.. so when I get the new money gift from my sister I go try am again Omo na so I chop this iPhone aje I no believe am till they deliver am to me.. oboy the my hood hear word.

Host: So how does the lucky box work ?

Ademola: make I no lie I still dey observe the site but many option dey there the more money you put in na you determine wetin you go win. iPhone, i watch, tv, Lappy, Omo even power bank and cord Omo e many.. I don chop power bank and cord before I I sell am back on the website and collect my money back.. see ehh na the site I dey spend most of my free time I go win big aje.

How does LuckyBox work?

We wanted to dive deeper into how this game actually operates. Essentially, LuckyBox lets you open boxes filled with random prizes! With a wide variety of boxes to choose from, there's something for everyone. For example, the "Vehicles" box could land you a brand-new car, while the "Games & TV" box might give you a PlayStation 5!

Naturally, we were curious how LuckyBo x gets you such high-value items. So, our team decided to put it to the test. We set aside about ₦100,000 to try out different prize boxes and see what we’d get: Transport. We more than quadrupled our investment, with the top prize being a hoverboard worth ₦90,000;

Random. Out of 10 tries, the best item we won was a pair of Gucci shoes valued at ₦250,000;

Smartphones. We weren’t as lucky here—the best prize was a Xiaomi power bank worth ₦35,000.

We opened each box multiple times, and while the prizes didn’t always cover the cost, there’s a handy option to sell unwanted items back to the platform for credits to try again. In just 15 minutes, we spent ₦100,000 and received prizes worth ₦500,000! Many of the items come from the company’s partners, so overall, we recommend giving it a go.

For more details, check out the link - 7uckybox.com