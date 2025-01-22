Narita Learning Centre is set to redefine personal growth and professional excellence with NLP

In a world where stress, uncertainty, and the pressure to excel are constant companions, it is invaluable to find tools that help us navigate these challenges. Enter Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), a transformative approach to understanding and enhancing human behavior.

For decades, Neuro-Linguistic Programming has empowered individuals to reshape their thinking, communication, and response to life's demands. Now, the Narita Learning Centre is bringing this globally renowned methodology to the forefront, led by two of the most respected trainers in the field: Ms. Dudun Peterside and Mr. Adeboye Martins.

Neuro-Linguistic Programming is not just a self-help tool; it’s a scientifically informed framework for personal mastery. From fostering resilience to improving productivity and communication, NLP provides practical strategies that resonate in both personal and professional spheres.

At its core, NLP is about modeling excellence—observing and replicating the behaviors of high achievers to create meaningful change. With its principles rooted in psychology and linguistics, NLP offers a way to bridge the gap between what we want and how we achieve it.

Introducing Mr. Adeboye Martins

Mr. Adeboye Martins is a certified coach and trainer with an extensive background in behavioral psychology methodologies. With over two decades of experience, he has trained and coached leaders in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, the USA, and the UK.

Mr. Martins studied Behavioral Technology and Neuro-Linguistic Programming with Richard Bandler and Robert Dilts at advanced levels, earning certifications as a Master Practitioner, Certified Trainer, and Master Trainer.

He is also skilled in applying behavioral analysis to performance management and leadership development. His work draws on years of management and entrepreneurial experience, making him uniquely qualified to help individuals achieve extraordinary goals.

Introducing Ms. Dudun Peterside

Ms. Dudun Peterside is a trailblazer in Nigeria's NLP community. Her distinguished career spans over 30 years in psychology and more than 20 years in executive coaching. Mentored by NLP co-founders Richard Bandler, John Grinder, and Robert Dilts, she upholds the authentic legacy of Neuro-Linguistic Programming.

As a certified Generative Coach, Team Coach, and NLP Master Practitioner and Trainer, she has worked with diverse individuals and teams to enhance leadership, communication, and resilience. Her empathetic approach and deep understanding of human behaviour have made her a trusted expert in her field.

Founder and Managing Partner of Narita Learning Centre, Ms. Peterside is also a Trustee of the International Coaching Federation Nigeria and a Fellow of the Institute of Coaching at McClean Hospital, Harvard Medical School affiliate.

She is passionate about education, philanthropy, and leadership, serving on various boards and initiatives.

A Training Experience Like No Other

The NLP Practitioner Course at Narita Learning Centre goes beyond traditional learning. Designed as an immersive, in-person program, it provides a dynamic and interactive environment that prioritizes real connections over screen fatigue.

This isn’t about theory alone—it’s about equipping participants with tools they can apply immediately. From mastering stress to fostering collaboration and leadership, the program delivers results that are both practical and transformative.

NLP’s impact is best told through those who have lived it. Graduates from Narita’s programs often recount profound transformations:

A corporate leader who learned to manage high-pressure situations with composure and focus.

An entrepreneur who unlocked new levels of creativity and confidence in decision-making.

A parent who found harmony between professional goals and personal fulfillment.

As we step into 2025, the need for effective tools to navigate life’s complexities is more important than ever.

Through programs like the NLP Practitioner Course, Narita Learning Centre is not just teaching techniques—it’s fostering a community of empowered individuals ready to lead change in their lives and beyond.

How to Get Involved

The program’s next intake begins with Module 1 from January 29th to 31st, followed by Module 2 from February 26th to 28th. For more information, call 07018159321 or visit Narita Learning Centre .

NLP is more than a skill set—it’s a mindset. With the right tools and guidance, it’s possible to not only navigate life’s challenges but to thrive through them. At Narita Learning Centre, the journey to transformation is just beginning.