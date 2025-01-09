MoreMonee collaborates with NIBSS and AfriGO to launch Nigeria's first domestic card approved by CBN

MoreMonee || M&M MFB , a leading financial institution in Nigeria, has taken a significant step towards redefining the country's payments approach by collaborating with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) and AfriGO to launch the first Nigerian domestic card approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) See the video here .

This creative partnership is a testament to MoreMonee's commitment to providing cutting-edge financial solutions that cater to the needs of individuals and businesses in Nigeria. As a pioneer in the financial sector, MoreMonee has always been at the forefront of innovation, and this latest collaboration is no exception.

By partnering with NIBSS, a financial services company that provides infrastructure for electronic payments and settlements between banks, discount houses, and card companies in Nigeria, MoreMonee M&M MFB ensures that the domestic card is integrated into the existing payment ecosystem, enabling smooth and efficient transactions.

The AfriGO card , a national domestic card scheme created by the CBN, is designed to facilitate domestic transactions within Nigeria, reducing the country's reliance on international payment platforms and promoting financial inclusion.

MoreMonee's collaboration with NIBSS and AfriGO is a strategic move that aligns with the CBN's vision of promoting monetary stability and a sound financial environment in Nigeria. As the apex monetary authority, the CBN has been working tirelessly to reduce the country's reliance on international payment platforms, and MoreMonee is proud to be part of this initiative.

By launching the first Nigerian domestic card, MoreMonee is contributing to the growth and development of the financial sector and providing a secure, convenient, and affordable payment solution for individuals and businesses.

The company’s partnership with AfriGO has numerous benefits. AfriGO offers secure and convenient transactions, affordable payment solutions, increased financial inclusion, and reduced reliance on international payment platforms.

This, in turn, will enhance economic growth and development in Nigeria, as more people will have access to financial services and be able to participate in the formal economy. MoreMonee is committed to supporting the growth and development of Nigeria's financial sector, and this collaboration is a significant step towards achieving this goal.

With the launch of the AfriGO card, MoreMonee is poised to transform the Nigerian payments system, providing a unique payment solution that meets the needs of individuals and businesses.

As a leader in the financial sector, MoreMonee is dedicated to driving financial innovation and excellence in Nigeria, and this collaboration is a testament to its commitment to providing state-of-the-art financial solutions.

By working with NIBSS and AfriGO , MoreMonee is confident that it can positively impact the Nigerian economy and provide a better financial future for all Nigerians.