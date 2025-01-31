MetaTrader 4: Successful trading for beginners and professionals

Novice traders often face the problem of choosing a simple and effective platform. They want to find a place to start with a small capital. It turns out that such a platform exists and offers advanced technologies to everyone who wants to join.

On Metatrader 4 , everyone can make trades, progress, and expect to increase profits online. It is very easy to register on the platform. It is enough to choose a broker (AvaTrade, for instance), download the application, and get started.

You can use any mobile device or PC. You can start with just $100, and it doesn't take long to open an account. You have to register. There is no need to worry as your data is hidden from unauthorized users. MT4 has been successfully operating for more than 10 years.

Today, it is a benchmark: the platform is suitable for both beginners and professionals. According to the current situation, MT4 is the most popular place for asset trading. The platform has many advantages, and some of them are listed below:

flexible, convenient, and fast trading platform;



ability to receive trading signals;



expert advisors (EA) for using algorithms;



access via any device, from any country;



security, reliability, confidentiality;



good reputation.

A distinctive feature of MT4 is the ability to operate with low internet connection speeds. Your transactions are started or suspended as you wish. The platform works stably and has low system requirements – that is, any modern smartphone or tablet (Android or iOS) is suitable for you.

You can also use a laptop (Windows 10 or later). To analyze the prices of the assets you are interested in, you can use special tools: timeframes, interactive charts, indicators, and graphical objects. As a result, you can determine the optimal prices for transactions.

You can trade automatically on MT4 to avoid wasting your personal time. To do this, you need to launch EA and configure it according to your requirements. You can master automatic trading using modules, code bases, and ready-made programs available on the platform.

Guardian Angel

On MT4, you can use Guardian Angel (GA), which is a special risk assessment software. It is an assistant that guides you during transactions and improves your online trading skills. If you want to make a risky decision, GA warns you about possible problems and points you to the best options. GA is an indispensable tool for novice traders. It is free and you can use it immediately after registering and making a deposit.

Hedging

Currently, many traders are afraid of market uncertainty but today there are ways to protect yourself from extreme volatility. To avoid problems, you can use hedging, which is not prohibited on MT4. This is an effective strategy that brings great benefits.

Hedging is when you open two opposing positions in different markets to avoid the impact of price risks. That is, you protect your trades by insuring your bets. Futures hedging is most often used.

Access to MT4 and Programming

You can access the platform from multiple devices. In this way, you can increase the flexibility of trading and make deals at any time and from anywhere in the world. In the integrated environment of MQL4 IDE, you can create algorithms for optimizing and automating trading.

A proprietary programming language has been developed for writing specialized software on MT4. There are many tutorials and guides on the internet describing the main features of MQL4. For instance, you can create a script that completes deals at the right moment. It helps to save time and make the trading process easier and more convenient.

MT4 Features

You can use charts with short or long timeframes: capture the best prices and watch the price changes interactively. You can switch between different graphs to evaluate the results in a way that is convenient for you. Mathematical indicators help you analyze prices and identify patterns.

You can put labels, arrows, and pointers on graphs, and leave text messages to capture key points. MT4 allows you to use pending orders: stop order (buy, sell) and limit order (buy, sell). Beginners can use micro lots, which is important when you start with a minimum initial capital. You can read current economic and financial news on the platform. Free guides on how to use MT4 and MQL4 are also available.

Getting Started

The app for mobile devices can be downloaded from Google Play or from the App Store for free. To start, you would launch the program, log into your account, select a broker (for example, AvaTrade), and then pick a server.

You can perform your first trade if you deposit $100 into the account. With minimal effort, you can gain experience for further working in the financial market. We offer to try trading different assets on MT4. You can become a member of the trading community and get access to a free chat.