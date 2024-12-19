Mastercard, Alerzo and e-Trade Alliance empower 10,000 Nigerian MSMEs with financial literacy and digital tools

Alerzo, Nigeria's leading technology service provider that enables MSMEs, especially informal retailers, to reach their full potential, in collaboration with Mastercard and the USAID-funded e-Trade Alliance, has successfully concluded a nine-month digital transformation program empowering over 10,000 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across South-West Nigeria. The collaboration provided the MSMEs with cutting-edge digital and financial solutions equipping them to thrive in today's digital economy.

Despite Nigeria’s progress in digital technology adoption, MSMEs still face significant challenges, including complex supply chains, reliance on manual, error-prone inventory management, and limited access to essential financial services. This collaboration addresses these obstacles with user-friendly digital and financial solutions tailored to local MSMEs, such as Alerzoshop, Alerzo’s digital B2B marketplace; and Veedez, a comprehensive digital payment and business management tool.

The initiative also addressed critical challenges faced by MSMEs in Nigeria, such as low levels of financial literacy and limited understanding of how to utilise technology to grow their businesses. By placing special emphasis on digital literacy training, including practical sessions and interactive activities, the program educated the business owners on how to leverage digital tools and innovative financing options to improve operational efficiency and achieve sustainable growth.

"As a leading player in Nigeria's informal retail sector, Alerzo is committed not only to building digital solutions but also to ensuring MSMEs have the digital skills needed to transform their businesses. We're delighted to have collaborated with Mastercard, USAID, and the e-Trade Alliance for this project, as it reflects our dedication to connecting MSMEs in Nigeria to a world where digital connectivity is integrated into their businesses, making them more sustainable and profitable" said Adewale Opaleye, CEO, Alerzo Limited.



