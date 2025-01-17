Keble: Making global real estate accessible to Africans for just $10

Today, real estate investing isn’t just for the very wealthy. With fractional real estate investing, anyone can start building wealth with as little as $10 or roughly ₦10,000.

Thanks to platforms like Keble , everyday Africans now have access to prime real estate opportunities that were previously only available to high-net-worth investors.

In cities like Lagos, skyrocketing property prices have made homeownership seem like a distant dream for many. For example, in 2020, a 2-bedroom apartment in Yaba, Lagos, cost around ₦20–25 million.

By 2024, these prices have surged to over ₦60 million, reflecting the inflationary pressures and growing demand in the Nigerian real estate market. Keble bridges the gap by offering an affordable entry point for individuals to own a fraction of these properties and enjoy the benefits of real estate investment.

Since its inception, Keble has facilitated the sale of over 300,000 micro-units across 70+ projects in Nigeria, the UK, and the US, helping thousands of Africans earn significant returns and achieve their financial goals. With its innovative model, Keble isn’t just making real estate investment possible—it’s redefining wealth creation for a new generation through fractional real estate.

What is Fractional Real Estate Investing?

Fractional real estate investing allows individuals to buy shares in a property or real estate fund, rather than owning the entire property themselves. This means you can own a small slice of a property and still benefit from its value appreciation and rental income.

Why is it revolutionary? Lower Barriers to Entry : Start investing with $10 or ₦10,000 .

Diversification : Spread your investments across multiple properties and countries.

Professional Management: Let experts manage the properties while you enjoy stable returns.

Keble brings this innovative investment model to the fingertips of Africans through its user-friendly mobile app and web platform, making it easier than ever to diversify wealth across residential and commercial real estate markets.

Trust and Transparency at Keble

1. Extreme Vetting Criteria for Property Listings Only a fraction of the properties reviewed by Keble are listed on the platform. Less than 5% of all properties vetted meet the rigorous standards required to be available to users, ensuring that every investment opportunity is of the highest quality.

2. Fund Management and Investor Protection Keble has partnered with Meristem Trustees to ensure complete transparency and security, implementing stringent measures in fund management and investor protection. Meristem oversees Keble’s financial books to verify that all funds raised are channeled appropriately to the intended developers and partners.

3. Recurring Audits for Partner Developers Keble works only with trusted partner developers in the UK and US, who undergo recurring audits by Global Audit firms like Delliotte and EY to ensure investments are backed by solid documentation and performance reviews.

4. Deeds of Assignment for Added Security Every investment on Keble is backed by a Deed of Assignment, which guarantees legal ownership and acts as an additional layer of insurance for investors.

Keble’s Achievements 300,000+ Micro-Units Sold : Keble has democratized real estate by making property ownership accessible to individuals with modest capital.

70+ Projects Completed : Users have successfully invested in properties across multiple markets, earning consistent and predictable returns.

Thousands of Investors Empowered: Keble has helped everyday Africans build wealth by unlocking opportunities previously reserved for the wealthy.

What Sets Keble Apart?

1. Attractive Returns Keble offers some of the most competitive returns in the real estate market: Up to 30% annual returns on Naira properties.

Up to 12% annual returns on UK-based properties.

These returns are based on the value appreciation of real estate assets, ensuring stable and predictable growth.

2. Affordable Entry to High-Cost Markets With property prices in Lagos reaching ₦60 million or more for apartments, Keble provides a way for individuals to invest in these high-value properties with just ₦10,000 or $10, making it accessible to a wider audience.

3. Diversification Made Easy With Keble, users can: Invest across different asset types (e.g., commercial and residential properties).

Invest in properties across Nigeria, the UK, and the US, for increased portfolio security.

4. Trust and Security: Expert-Vetted Properties : Keble offers a carefully curated selection of properties, with only the top 5% of reviewed opportunities making it to the platform.

Transparent Operations : Backed by Meristem Trustees, regular audits, and legally binding Deeds of Assignment, Keble ensures complete transparency and robust investor protection.

Global Accountability: Keble’s investment properties undergo rigorous audits by globally renowned firms Deloitte and EY, providing assurance of accountability and trustworthiness.

How to Get Started

Sign Up: To create an account on the Keble Platform click here Explore Properties: Browse through a curated selection of real estate opportunities tailored to your investment goals. Invest Fractionally: Start building your wealth with as little as $10 or ₦10,000. Earn Returns: Enjoy stable annual returns of up to 30% in Naira or 12% in USD.

Why Choose Keble?

Above Market Returns : With up to 30% annually in Naira and 12% annually in USD , Keble offers unparalleled growth opportunities.

Low Barrier to Entry : Start investing with just $10 or ₦10,000 , making it accessible to young professionals, students, and small business owners.

Rigorous Property Vetting : Only 5% of reviewed properties make it to the platform, ensuring the highest standards.

Trust and Security: Backed by Meristem Trustees, recurring audits, and Deeds of Assignment, Keble guarantees transparency and investor protection.

About Keble

Keble is Nigeria’s pioneering real estate micro-investment platform, connecting everyday Africans to premium property opportunities worldwide. By leveraging fractional ownership and expert-backed processes, Keble empowers users to build wealth securely, transparently, and sustainably.

For more information, click here