Is Lagos the most important tech hub in Africa?

Every hour, the bustling city of Lagos says hello to many new people from all over Nigeria! It's where the action is—Lagos is the heartbeat of culture and commerce in the country. It proudly hosts Nigeria's oldest bank and its biggest independent film studio. And guess what? It's also the hot spot for tech innovation!

Even the largest online shopping platform in Africa, Jumia, has a home in Lagos, Africa's Silicon Valley . But the real stars here are the fintech startups. With money matters being super important in Africa, it’s no wonder that these tech upstarts are thriving. They can tap into local funding as well as heaps of cash from international investors. In fact, the big-name startup incubator, Y Combinator, even chose Lagos for its first event in Africa back in 2016—talk about a big deal!

The rise of tech in Lagos feels almost like destiny, as the city attracts everything into its vibrant world. Its central location has sparked so much creativity and innovation, even if some entrepreneurs wish for a little less crowding in this electric metropolis!



What Popular Tech Companies Do We Have in Lagos? The payment processing superstar Paystack was recently acquired by Stripe for $200 Million! This shows how much potential there is in the tech space in Lagos. And let's not forget Flutterwave, which was valued at over $1 billion in 2021, making it one of Africa's major unicorns!

These incredible success stories highlight the vibrant tech vibe in Lagos. The tech scene has seen an impressive 31% annual growth rate in startup creation over the past five years.

Lagos receives more emphasis than other major African cities such as Nairobi and Johannesburg. In terms of funding and early impact, with more than 400 startups, they account for about 88% of all startups in Nigeria. This has made Nigeria to become a power plant that does several things ranging from taking care of fintech needs to provide a hub for people to play online slots .

Plus, investment flows like a river in Lagos. Major companies such as TLcom Capital, EchoVC Partners and Partech Africa are pouring large amounts of money into tech startups in Lagos. In early 2022, Lagos topped the charts with an ecosystem value of $8.43 billion.

But it's not just about money! This thriving tech scene is a major job creator and plays a key role in boosting the Lagos economy. This shows how much of an impact this sector has on the local landscape.



Tech Education in Lagos Lagos is the place to be if you want to learn all about tech! There are tons of great programs popping up that'll give you the skills to become a coding tech talent .

Check out spots like Andela, Decagon, and Nucamp Coding Bootcamp. They've got courses on everything from web dev basics to full-stack wizardry - perfect for any tech-savvy Gen Z.

Lagos is seriously stepping up its game when it comes to tech education. From front-end to back-end, product design to data science, there's something for everyone. You can even take classes online or in-person, whatever fits your vibe. But there are still some hurdles to jump over, like the high cost of education and spotty internet in some areas. That can put a real damper on your learning game.

