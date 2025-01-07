Golvia launches a sports-focused social media platform

Golvia Inc. has unveiled a groundbreaking social media platform designed to transform sports development, talent discovery, and fan engagement worldwide. The platform aims to unify athletes, fans, and sports professionals through innovative technology and specialized features.

"Golvia is a next-generation social media platform that elevates athletes, showcases sports talents, and promotes sporting merchandise globally," said Founder Izuchukwu Nwankpa during Thursday's press conference. "We're redefining how athletes, fans, and businesses connect within a seamless, collaborative ecosystem."

The platform integrates several innovative features designed to serve the global sports community. At its core, Golvia's AI-powered talent development tools enable athletes to track their progress, share performance videos, and connect directly with scouts through advanced analysis tools that provide personalized insights.

The platform fosters community engagement through gamified challenges, live scores, and dedicated spaces for fan discussions and debates.

Technology-Driven Innovation

Golvia leverages artificial intelligence to enhance talent discovery, performance analysis, and personalized recommendations, creating an efficient ecosystem for scouts, coaches, and businesses to identify and nurture emerging talent.





A New Vision for Social Media

"A new social media is possible, one that offers a fundamentally different approach to social connections," said Yemi Onafuye, Chief Operating Officer of Golvia. "We're not just creating another platform—we're building a specialized ecosystem that puts sports at its core."







To support the sports ecosystem, Golvia has built a comprehensive marketplace where businesses can showcase merchandise and educational content, while athletes and content creators can monetize their expertise through video content, tutorials, and exclusive fan subscriptions.