Football betting in Africa: how to start winning consistently and without unnecessary risks

Football is one of the most popular sports in Africa. The majority of bets are made on this sport by visitors of local bookmakers. Bets on football matches can bring a stable income, which has long been proven. But achieving success in this area is not as easy as it seems to beginners. First, there is a lot to learn.

The strategy of betting on any sport is determined, among other things, by the format of the relationship with the bookmaker. You can play online via the website or in the bookmaker's application. It is recommended to choose only legal sites with a license recognized by the state.

Playing on platforms such as sportybet.com or http://1xbet.et/en will be as safe as possible for residents of Nigeria and Ethiopia, respectively. But in some countries, online betting is prohibited. It remains either to visit land-based establishments or break the law by playing on international sites, which is best avoided.

Where betting on football starts

This article will focus on playing via online platforms, although the advice provided in it will also be useful to clients of land-based offices. The first step is registering on the platform and replenishing the account. This usually does not take much time.

To obtain an account, the player only has to provide basic personal information, including contacts, and be ready to confirm them in the specified way. There are different payment methods offered for making a deposit. You only have to choose the most convenient one.

An important point is that platforms allow you to use only one account. For example, you can enjoy seamless betting on 1xBet et mobile by installing the application, but you cannot register in the program again. In any legal bookmaker, you can only open a repeated account only with someone else's personal data, which in itself is a gross violation.

The next step is getting acquainted with the types of bets. The most common categories of bets on football: 1/X/2 . They offer to guess the winner or a draw. An alternative option is to bet on one of the teams not to lose (1X, 2X) or one of the opponents to definitely win (no draw, 1, 2).

Total . Here you indicate the number of goals, corners, yellow cards, or another indicator. You need to guess whether it will be exceeded (Over) or not (Under). Total can be general, individual (for one team), 3way.

Handicap . One of the teams is given a virtual advantage in the score. Bets are accepted on whether the opponent will win back the handicap (-) or not (+). Handicap (0) is also popular, in which the player will receive a refund if the match with a bet on winning ends in a draw.

Asian markets. These are varieties of totals and handicaps, in which the bet is divided into two equal parts. In one, 0.25 is added to the game indicator, in the other, it is subtracted. The number of outcome options and payouts increases compared to the traditional format.

There are also bets on the exact score, various game events, half-time outcomes and much more. You can include several forecasts in a bet. The most famous group bet is the express, in which the odds of all positions are multiplied, which allows you to claim large payouts even with minimal costs.

There are other options that are worth familiarizing yourself with in detail, for example, on the website Overlyzer .