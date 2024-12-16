FG offers ₦120bn FGN bonds for subscription at 19.3% and 18.5% interest rates

The Federal Government, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), has offered two FGN bonds valued at ₦120 billion for subscription through auction.

According to a statement by the DMO on Monday in Abuja, the first offer is an April 2029 FGN bond valued at ₦60 billion, at an interest rate of 19.30% per annum (five-year re-opening). The second offer is a February 2031 FGN bond, valued at ₦60 billion at an interest rate of 18.50% per annum (seven-year re-opening).

“The auction date is December 16, and the settlement date is December 18. “The bonds are offered at ₦1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of ₦50 million and in multiples of ₦1,000 thereafter.

“Interest is payable semi-annually, while the bullet repayment is on the maturity date,” the DMO said.