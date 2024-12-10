Ann Obaseki: The Powerhouse Driving African Talent to Global Heights

Ann Obaseki stands as a beacon of vision, tenacity, and creativity in the African entertainment and broadcasting industries. As the Founder and CEO of Talentville Africa, she has carved a unique path in talent management, amplifying Africa’s finest voices and reimagining the continent’s creative landscape. Alongside her work at Talentville, Ann serves as Managing Director of the Lounge Network, the parent company of Lounge FM Lagos, Lounge FM Abuja, and Bside Radio Benin, bringing her innovative touch to African broadcasting.

In an industry often reserved for the already established, Ann Obaseki saw a gap, and an opportunity. Talentville Africa, her brainchild, emerged as a platform dedicated to identifying and amplifying underrepresented talent. Whether managing some of Nigeria’s biggest stars like Basketmouth, Bovi, and Ini Okojie or pioneering groundbreaking initiatives such as the Loud Urban Choir, Ann has consistently pushed boundaries.

First introduced as “The Talentville Choir” during the Basketmouth Lords of the Ribs event in 2019, the Loud Urban Choir has grown into a cultural movement. Known for its seamless fusion of traditional choral harmonies with Afrobeats and global sounds, the choir exemplifies the innovative ethos of Talentville Africa. Under the creative direction of award-winning producer and music director Mr. Soul, Loud has delivered unforgettable performances, including its iconic work for Davido’s BET showcase.

“Talentville Africa isn’t just about entertainment; it’s about rewriting the script for African talent,” says Obaseki. “We’re giving our artists the tools and platforms to not only thrive locally but compete on a global stage.”

As Managing Director of the Lounge Network, Ann has expanded her impact, redefining radio broadcasting across Nigeria and West Africa. Lounge FM and Bside Radio are not merely stations; they are immersive experiences that connect listeners to stories, music, and voices that resonate deeply. By blending modern programming with a touch of nostalgia and a strong sense of home, Ann has positioned the Lounge Network as a key player in the ever-evolving media landscape.

“Radio is still one of the most intimate forms of communication,” she explains. “With Lounge FM, we’re creating a sense of belonging, whether you’re driving through Lagos traffic or tuning in from your living room, it’s all about feeling at home.”

Ann’s influence extends far beyond her professional titles. Her work with Talentville and the Lounge Network represents a larger mission: to celebrate the resilience, ingenuity, and creativity of Africa. Talentville has an extensive database of clients and provided entertainment services to brands such as Coca-Cola, Access Bank, and Diageo which underscores her ability to bridge commercial success with cultural impact.