A Christmas to remember as Bet9ja rewards customers in ₦1 billion Xmas countdown

Bet9ja’s biggest-ever promotional campaign, the ₦1 Billion Xmas Countdown , has concluded with the announcement of a winner for the ₦100 million jackpot cash prize. Coinciding with the season of goodwill, the company rewarded player loyalty throughout the month of December by giving away an array of amazing prizes worth ₦1 billion.



Bet9ja , the market leader in the Nigerian betting industry, spread festive cheer across the holiday season, offering players opportunities to win amazing prizes such as a brand-new Changan SUV, Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy smartphones, smart TVs, sports & casino bonuses and a jaw-dropping jackpot cash prize. The campaign was launched on 12 December with one lucky customer; Mr. Temitope Oyerinde walking away with the "tear rubber” Changan SUV.



A visibly emotional Temitope couldn’t contain his joy, remarking; “I have been in shock since I was called about being the winner. Thanks to Bet9ja, my first ever car is an SUV.” The campaign concluded on the 26th of December with a raffle draw for the ₦100 million jackpot cash prize, won by Mr. Chukwudi Obijekwu. Mr. Obijekwu could not hide his delight after winning the jackpot, commenting: “I am so happy. I have been playing with Bet9ja since 2019 & I always believed I would win big”.



He went on to thank the company for the win describing it as life changing. Bookended by two premium prizes, this year’s Christmas campaign is undoubtedly the biggest ever in history. Bet9ja’s CEO Ayo Ojuroye commented: “We were thrilled to activate our ₦1 Billion Xmas Countdown campaign throughout the Christmas period. As Nigeria’s No.1 betting brand, we are proud to reward our legion of loyal customers with the biggest Christmas campaign in the country’s history. “This reflects our commitment to providing best-in-class player experiences and enriching the lives of our customers”.



Customers qualified for the ₦1 billion Xmas Countdown campaign by placing sports bets with a minimum stake of ₦500 & odds of 3.0. The prizes awarded differed each day of the campaign. Owned & operated by KC Gaming Networks Limited, Bet9ja’s bouquet of world-class products and services has made the company the leading, trusted and foremost betting company in Nigeria.

