Seaman’s Schnapps partners with NATCO to empower artisans with tools for blessings, prosperity

From left: Senior Brand Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Nnenna Uche-Onyenacho; Beneficiary, Orisadare Damilola receiving Tailoring equipment from Oyo State Commissioner of Trade and Industry, Mr. Adebisi Adeniyi; Convener of Nigerian Artisans & Technicians Conference, Mr. Dayo Bello and Trade Marketing Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Doyinsola Ogunlana during the Grand Oak Seaman's Schnapps Artisans CSR Campaign held at Adamasingba Stadium lbadan on Thursday.

Seaman’s Schnapps, Nigeria’s iconic No. 1 Prayer Drink, has reinforced its legacy of invoking blessings by partnering with the Nigerian Artisans & Technicians Conference (NATCO) to empower artisans in Ibadan. The initiative provided selected artisans with essential tools to enhance their trades and ensure prosperity, reflecting the brand’s deep commitment to supporting communities and promoting progress.

The three-day empowerment program, held this month, focused on equipping artisans from various fields, including tailoring, auto mechanics, and bricklaying, with vital tools such as sewing machines, wheelbarrows, head pans, and shovels. These items were distributed to deserving individuals following a meticulous selection process facilitated by NATCO.

Speaking at the event, Nnenna Uche-Onyenacho, Senior Brand Manager for Seaman’s Schnapps, said, “Seaman’s Schnapps is a brand rooted in tradition and blessings. This empowerment initiative is an extension of our brand essence—to not only be present at ceremonies and prayers but to actively support our consumers in their pursuit of prosperity. These tools are not just items; they are instruments of blessings that will multiply their efforts and bring abundance to their lives.”

Uche-Onyenacho also highlighted the unique connection between Seaman’s Schnapps and artisans, stating, “For decades, artisans have incorporated Seaman’s Schnapps into their graduation ceremonies, praying for success and pouring libations as they embark on their entrepreneurial journeys. This initiative ensures they receive both spiritual and material support to achieve their dreams.”

The Oyo State Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Mr. Adebisi Adeniyi, was present to hand over tools to beneficiaries. He commended Seaman’s Schnapps and its parent company, Grand Oak Limited, for their impactful contribution to the community. “This initiative is a shining example of how corporate social responsibility should be done. By providing artisans with the tools they need to succeed, Seaman’s Schnapps has demonstrated true leadership and care for the Nigerian people,” the commissioner said.

Beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support. Agboola Malik, an auto mechanic, shared, “These tools are a blessing. Now, I can take on bigger jobs and offer better services. This program has given me a fresh start.”

From left: Trade Marketing Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Doyinsola Ogunlana; Beneficiary, Agboola Malik, Beneficiary, Akinmola Olasunkanmi and Senior Brand Manager, Grand Oak Limited, Nnenna Uche-Onyenacho during the Seaman's Schnapps Artisans CSR Campaign held at Adamasingba Stadium lbadan on Thursday

Orisadare Damilola, a tailor, added, “The sewing machine I received is more than just a tool; it’s an opportunity to grow my business and even consider training others. I’m deeply grateful to Seaman’s Schnapps for this life-changing gesture.”

The program’s selection process ensured fairness and impact. Beneficiaries were carefully screened, with NATCO sector heads serving as guarantors to verify their stories and ensure the tools reach the right hands.

Uche-Onyenacho reaffirmed the brand’s long-term commitment to empowering communities:

“This initiative is just the beginning. We aim to expand to other parts of the country, ensuring that artisans nationwide benefit from this program. At Seaman’s Schnapps, our mission is to secure blessings and prosperity for all.”

The empowerment program aligns with the Seaman’s Schnapps brand promise, *Secure for More Assured Blessings*, reinforcing its reputation as more than a drink—it’s a vessel of tradition, hope, and abundance.

Buttressing the importance of this novel and noble initiative pioneered by the iconic brand in that market segment, Grand Oak's Marketing Manager, Mr Gbemileke Lawal stated that "Seamans's artisans initiative is a clear manifestation and demonstration of the brand's purpose, value, essence and promises of the iconic brand renowned for blessing humanity in different occasions, times and seasons."