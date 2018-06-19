Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube

World Trump attacks germany's refugee policy, saying U.S. Must avoid europe's immigration problems

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump warned Monday that the United States must avoid the immigration problems facing Europe and he attacked the policies of Germany, one of the United States’ closest allies.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a series of Twitter posts, Trump falsely claimed that crime in Germany is on the rise, and railed against immigration policies in Europe, even as his own policies at home face bipartisan criticism about the separation of children from parents when they are stopped at U.S. borders.

Germany’s government is on precarious political footing as disputes grow about Chancellor Angela Merkel’s open-door refugee policy for those seeking asylum.

“The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition,” Trump wrote. “Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!”

In another tweet he wrote, “We don’t want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us!”

On Sunday, leaders in Trump’s own party and Democrats called for the end of the president’s practice of separating children from their parents when families arrive at U.S. borders seeking entry. The Trump administration has separated at least 2,000 children from their parents in the last six weeks. The White House has falsely said it is just enforcing the immigration law, when in fact, there is no such law.

The president on Monday also said that children are being used as a means for criminals to enter the United States, and he cited the crime in countries south of the United States’ borders.

“Children are being used by some of the worst criminals on earth as a means to enter our country,” Trump wrote. “Has anyone been looking at the Crime taking place south of the border. It is historic, with some countries the most dangerous places in the world. Not going to happen in the U.S.”

And he again blamed Democrats for border security problems.

“It is the Democrats fault for being weak and ineffective with Boarder Security and Crime,” he wrote. “Tell them to start thinking about the people devastated by Crime coming from illegal immigration.”

Trump said in a tweet, “CHANGE THE LAWS!”

While Trump’s assessment of Germany’s crime problems is not accurate — as crime numbers in the country are the lowest since 1992, according to the most recent German data available — the brutal murder of a 14-year-old German girl has fueled Merkel’s opponents who are against the country’s migration policies that provide entry to some 10,000 asylum-seekers each month.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Eileen Sullivan © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World An oil giant is taking big steps. Saudi Arabia can't afford for it...bullet
2 World We can't stop the hackersbullet
3 World Lawsuit says voting system in long island town shuts out latinosbullet

Related Articles

World Jefferson descendants reflect on Sally Hemings exhibit
World 2 deputies in Kansas are fatally shot while transporting inmates
World Slave mistress gets her due at Monticello
World Fire guts Glasgow school of art for second time in 4 years
World An oil giant is taking big steps. Saudi Arabia can't afford for it to slip
World Barred from stadiums at home, an Iranian activist enters a new world in St. Petersburg
World Neighbor who attacked Rand Paul is sentenced to 30 days imprisonment
World Trump's promises to Kim Jong Un leave U.S. and allies scrambling
World U.S. and China exchange tariffs and expand trade feud

World

null
World Filipinos convicted of killing U.S. Marine in 2012 are captured
null
World Supreme court dodges making major ruling on gerrymandering
null
World Apple's chief tries on role as ambassador from silicon valley
null
World Trump repeats assertion that democrats are to blame for separating children at border