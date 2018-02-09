World Senate Passes Budget Bill to Raise Spending and Reopen Government

The Senate early Friday easily approved a far-reaching budget deal that would reopen the federal government and boost spending by hundreds of billions of dollars but only after enduring a one-man blockade by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who had held up the vote and forced the government to close.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Al Drago/The New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The House was expected to vote before daybreak, although the outcome in that chamber was less certain. If the House approves the deal, the government will reopen before the workday begins.

But Paul, a Republican, will have made his point. Angered at the huge spending increases at the center of the deal, Paul delayed passage for hours with a demand to vote on an amendment that would keep in place strict caps on spending that the deal would raise.

The shutdown came on the heels of a three-day closure brought about by Senate Democrats last month.

As midnight approached, Paul rebuffed attempts by his fellow senators to move ahead with a vote.

“I think it’s irresponsible,” said Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Senate Republican, lamenting what he described as “the act of a single senator who just is trying to make a point but doesn’t really care too much about who he inconveniences.”

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, posted on Twitter: “Rand Paul voted for a tax bill that blew a $1.5 trillion hole in the budget. Now he is shutting the government down for three hours because of the debt.”

Around 1:45 a.m., the Senate passed the measure, 71-28.

Before Paul waged his assault on the budget deal, trouble was already brewing in the House, where opposition from the Republicans’ most ardent conservative members, coupled with Democratic dissenters dismayed that the deal did nothing for young unauthorized immigrants, created new tension.

The deal would raise spending caps on domestic and military spending in this fiscal year and the next one by about $300 billion in total. It would also lift the federal debt limit until March 2019 and include almost $90 billion in disaster relief in response to last year’s hurricanes and wildfires.

Critically, it would also keep the government funded for another six weeks. The previous funding measure, which was passed to end the past shutdown, expired at midnight Thursday.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

THOMAS KAPLAN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World Rob Porter, White House Aide, Resigns After Accusations of Abusebullet
2 World Trump Accuses Democrats of 'Treason' Amid Market Routbullet
3 World President Zuma's Speech Postponed as South African Power...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion The politics of tragedy in Nigeria is a harmful distraction
Politics Ex-wife who accused Rob Porter of abuse says she lived in 'constant terror,' and says he asked her to downplay her story
Politics Rand Paul is pushing Congress toward the edge of a government shutdown all by himself
Tech Private texts show FBI agents thought Tim Cook was a 'hypocrite' in the San Bernardino iPhone encryption fight (AAPL)
Politics Senate approves short-term government funding bill after a brief midnight shutdown
Magu EFCC boss says corruption causes cancer
Politics A second memo is on the horizon as Nunes gears up to launch the next strike in his investigation into the FBI
Politics The giant Senate budget deal includes some huge changes for Americans' healthcare
Politics Nancy Pelosi's marathon House floor speech looks like it was mostly for show

World

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on April 13, 2017.
World Sister of North Korean Leader Arrives in South Korea for Highly Symbolic Trip
Patients wait to see volunteers at a free health care clinic in Newton, N.J., Jan. 28, 2016. The budget deal pending in Congress is also stuffed with provisions that will broadly impact the nation’s health care system, including $4 billion to fund community health centers in 2019 — up from $3.6 billion last year.
World Senate Clears Hurdle on Budget Bill That Would Reopen Government
null
World Senate Leaders Reach Deal to Raise Spending over Two Years
The Rev. Johnnie Moore in Washington, Feb. 7, 2018. Moore, a Southern Baptist minister who was a co-chairman of the Trump campaign’s evangelical advisory board, says he has been a frequent visitor to President Trump’s White House.
World Evangelicals, Having Backed Trump, Find White House 'Front Door Is Open'