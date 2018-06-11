Pulse.ng logo
Robert De Niro uses profanity to condemn trump during tony awards

Once again, Robert De Niro got in front of a crowd and used profanity referring to President Donald Trump.

(SFGate)
Before introducing a special performance by Bruce Springsteen at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, De Niro walked to the microphone and shouted: “____ Trump.

It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump!’ It’s just ‘____ Trump!'” He received a standing ovation from the friendly crowd.

De Niro then flexed both of his arms before quipping, “Now I’ll get to my introduction.” The national television audience did not hear what De Niro said, as the censors immediately bleeped out the curses.

This was not the first time De Niro, an outspoken critic of Trump’s, had done something similar. In January, before introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review awards gala, he used several profanities when referring to Trump. He also called him a “fool,” a “baby” and the “baby-in-chief.”

Springsteen took the stage after De Niro’s introduction on Sunday for one of the most anticipated performances of the night. He sat at the piano and performed “My Hometown” after a lengthy monologue about his roots, as he does in his current Broadway show, scheduled to continue into December.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

SOPAN DEB © 2018 The New York Times

