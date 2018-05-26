World Alexa, no! Amazon explains how an echo shared a couple's private conversation

They’re always listening. They’re on the internet. But what happens when digital assistants like Alexa go rogue? Could they share our private conversations without our consent?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alexa, no! Amazon explains how an echo shared a couple's private conversation play

Alexa, no! Amazon explains how an echo shared a couple's private conversation

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A woman in Portland, Oregon, told KIRO7, a television station in Washington state, that her Amazon Echo device had recorded a conversation then shared it with one of her husband’s employees in Seattle.

Skeptics were quick to say we told you so, as the news rocketed through the connected world.

Now, Amazon says it knows what happened: As the woman, identified only as Danielle, chatted away with her husband, the device’s virtual assistant, Alexa, mistakenly heard a series of requests and commands to send the recording as a voice message to one of the husband’s employees.

“Echo woke up due to a word in background conversation sounding like ‘Alexa,'” Amazon said in a statement. “Then, the subsequent conversation was heard as a ‘send message’ request. At which point, Alexa said out loud ‘To whom?’ At which point, the background conversation was interpreted as a name in the customer’s contact list. Alexa then asked out loud, ‘[contact name], right?’ Alexa then interpreted background conversation as ‘right’. As unlikely as this string of events is, we are evaluating options to make this case even less likely.”

In a follow-up interview, though, Danielle told KIRO7 that the Echo that shared her conversation was right next to her at the time with the volume set to seven out of 10. It never requested her permission to send the audio, she said.

The family had several Echoes in their home, using them to control the heat, lights and security system. But, two weeks ago, Danielle’s husband received a call from the employee in Seattle, who reported receiving audio of their conversation.

“At first, my husband was like, ‘No, you didn’t,'” Danielle told KIRO7. “And he’s like, ‘You sat there talking about hardwood floors.’ And we said, ‘Oh gosh, you really did!'”

The family disconnected the devices and contacted Amazon, prompting an investigation. Now, Danielle is asking for a refund.

“I’m never plugging that device in again,” she told KIRO7. “I can’t trust it.”

An Amazon help page explains that if you own an Echo and are concerned about what it might be recording, you can review, listen and delete the audio and other interactions in the settings menu.

News of the error was met with a mix of alarm and humor on social media.

Amazon’s main home assistant devices — the Echo, Echo Plus and Echo Dot — are each equipped with seven microphones and noise-canceling technology. Amazon and Google are the leading sellers of such devices.

This is not the first report of an Echo mishearing commands, with unusual results. Amazon offered a similar explanation in March after several users reported hearing Alexa laugh at random times.

The assistant, the company said, had “in rare circumstances” mistakenly heard “Alexa, laugh.” As a result, Amazon changed the phrase for that command to “Alexa, can you laugh?” and had the device verbally acknowledge such requests.

This month, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, said in a published paper that they had proved that the technology could be exploited, too.

The researchers said that they were able to hide commands in recordings of music or spoken text that went unnoticed by humans but were understood by personal assistants such as Apple’s Siri, Google’s Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

NIRAJ CHOKSHI © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World As in life, Billy Graham draws a huge crowd as thousands pay their...bullet
2 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet
3 World Bombing at Ontario Indian restaurant wounds at least a dozenbullet

Related Articles

Tech The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, who started Theranos when she was 19 and became the world's youngest female billionaire before it all came crashing down
Tech A company you’ve never heard of has created an OS that runs on brainwaves, and it should make Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk nervous
Girl Smarts 'I had period sex wearing two different menstrual cups’
Girl Smarts 13 delicious keto protein bars that will help you lose weight
Strategy 15 proven ways to get people to take you seriously
Facebook Zuckerberg to face pressure on taxes in meeting with Macron
Strategy JCPenney's CEO just signaled the end of retail as we know it
Girl Smarts The best sports bras for women with big boobs
Strategy Amazon is making it harder and harder to quit Prime (AMZN)

World

USC president resigns over scandal involving gynecologist
World USC president resigns over scandal involving gynecologist
Leading the way in the fight for human rights
World Leading the way in the fight for human rights
Keeping summit hopes alive suggests Kim may need a deal
World Keeping summit hopes alive suggests Kim may need a deal
College savings plans offer freebies to encourage families to invest
World College savings plans offer freebies to encourage families to invest