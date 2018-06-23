Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube

World 5 killed in suspected Boko Haram extremist attack in Nigeria

Maina Shettima tells The Associated Press that the bodies were found Saturday morning in Tungushe village just outside Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State and the birthplace of Boko Haram.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Boko Haram’s spiritual chieftain Abubakar Shekau. play

Boko Haram’s spiritual chieftain Abubakar Shekau.

(247ureports.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — A member of a civilian self-defense group says five people have been killed in an attack by suspected Boko Haram extremists in northern Nigeria.

Maina Shettima tells The Associated Press that the bodies were found Saturday morning in Tungushe village just outside Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State and the birthplace of Boko Haram.

He says six people were injured and homes and vehicles were burned.

Resident Umar Ibrahim says a suicide bomber detonated his explosives shortly after midnight near people sleeping outside their homes in the heat.

Security authorities in Maiduguri have not made a statement on the attack.

Nigeria more than once has claimed victory over Boko Haram but the group continues to carry out suicide bombings and kidnappings in the region.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World Nigerian man sentenced to 15 years for IRS tax-return schemebullet
2 World 5 killed in suspected Boko Haram extremist attack in Nigeriabullet
3 World How Amazon is winning the online retail game again!bullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Army kills 7 terrorists, recovers weapons in Borno
Muhammadu Buhari We’ll restore your devastated communities, President assures IDPs
Boko Haram Army offers N5m reward for information on bomb-making factories
Buhari President opens IPI Conference, challenges journalists on menace of fake news
Yemi Osinbajo Terrorism: VP urges policies to tackle poverty, illiteracy
Boko Haram DSS arrests 2 Islamic State commanders in Abuja
Boko Haram 2 female suicide bombers die in foiled bomb attack
Boko Haram Nigeria not under threat – DHQ
In Borno Many feared dead as Boko Haram detonates explosives inside military barracks

World

In the race for governor, how far left is Colorado willing to go?
World In the race for governor, how far left is Colorado willing to go?
In tense meeting, Trump officials debate how to process migrant families
World In tense meeting, Trump officials debate how to process migrant families
Reuniting and detaining migrant families pose new mental health risks
World Reuniting and detaining migrant families pose new mental health risks
In New York, even a count of separated children proves elusive
World In New York, even a count of separated children proves elusive