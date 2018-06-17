Pulse.ng logo
World 1 dead, 16 shot at New Jersey Arts Festival

One person was killed and at least 16 people were shot early Sunday at an all-night arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey, authorities said.

1 dead, 16 shot at New Jersey Arts Festival play

1 dead, 16 shot at New Jersey Arts Festival

The person who was killed, a man, was believed to be one of multiple gunmen, according to the Mercer County prosecutor’s office. Officials said a second gunman had been arrested.

The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. at the Art All Night festival at Roebling Wire Works in Trenton.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office said a 13-year-old boy was in critical condition. A total of 20 people were injured, including the 16 who were shot. The nature of the other injuries and the conditions of those hurt was not immediately available.

Festival organizers said in a statement on Facebook that they were “deeply saddened” and that rest of the festival would be canceled. The 24-hour event was set to end at 3 p.m. Sunday.

“Our hearts ache and our eyes are blurry but our dedication and resolve to building a better Trenton through community, creativity and inspiration will never fade,” the statement reads.

The festival had more than 1,500 pieces of art on display, as well as live music and food.

