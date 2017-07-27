Home > Politics >

House of Reps approves devolution of powers to states

210 members of the lower legislative chamber voted in favour of the bill, while 71 voted against it, with 8 abstaining from the vote.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara play

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

(Paradigm)

The House of Representatives has voted in favour of the devolution of powers to state governments while considering amendments to the 1999 constitution during plenary on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

The amendment seeks to alter the "second schedule, part I & II to move certain items to the Concurrent Legislative List to give more legislative powers to States. It also delineates the extent to which the federal legislature and state assemblies can legislate on the items that have been moved to the concurrent legislative list."

In an earlier vote on Wednesday, the upper legislative chamber voted against the bill with 46 senators voting in favour, but 48 voting against.

Before the process commenced, Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, clarified that clauses that have already been rejected by the Senate are already dead because the House's position alone cannot make them scale through.

He said the process is merely an exercise to put the chamber's position on the bills on record.

