Senator Shehu Sani tells Pulse that he isn't dumping APC

Senator Shehu Sani says rumours that he's leaving APC are false, baseless and unfounded.

Senator Shehu Sani says he's not leaving APC any time soon (The Nation)
Senator Shehu Sani who represents Kaduna central in the upper legislative chamber, says stories making the rounds that he has defected from APC to SDP are a tissue of lies.

Sani has been having a running battle with his State Governor Nasir Elrufai and a section of the APC in Kaduna.

Murder they gave him

Last Tuesday, the Kaduna Police Command named the lawmaker as a suspect in a murder case.

Subsequently, the Kaduna state police commissioner, Austin Iwar, wrote the senator, asking him to appear for questioning on April 30, 2018, at the Command Headquarters in Kaduna.

Days later, one of the arrested suspects said he had been tortured into framing the senator in the murder case.

Party critic

Sani also takes to his social media pages now and again to criticize President Muhammadu Buhari and other actions of the APC.

All of this fueled speculations that the activist turned senator has got one foot out the APC door.

On Tuesday, April 17, 2018, a national newspaper reported that Sani may have pitched tent with the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Sources in the APC told journalists that Sani has not been working in the interest of his party in recent times.

Not true

However, when Pulse reached out to Sani for a reaction to the stories of his defection, he sent a text message which simply read: “Not true”.

Sani has also taken to his Facebook page to pour cold water on the rumours of his defection.

“I’m still in the Broomcity FC as a left winger and not a defender. The rumour that I’ve changed club to White Horse Atletico and that they offered me the position of a striker is untrue,” he wrote, deploying professional football analogy.

“If there will be any club transfer before the end of the season, you will be openly notified. Thank you.”

Jumbo pay

A vocal character online and offline, Sani caused quite a stir in the country in March when he disclosed how much senators earn.

His revelation earned the senate plenty of backlash and generated intense social media commentary for weeks.

