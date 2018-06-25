news

The Lagos State Police Command has placed a N1 million bounty on a masked woman who accused an officer of living beyond his means with a worth of over N2 billion in cash and assets.

This was disclosed by the command's spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, in a statement on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

CSP Oti said anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the hooded lady will be rewarded with N1 million after she suggested that a certain Christopher Marcel Nabugwu, a police inspector, was living off illicit funds in a video that went viral on the internet.

The lady, covered in a black hood, accused Inspector Nabugwu of owning a property worth over N250 million at 27, Remi Fani-Kayode Street GRA, Ikeja in Lagos, as well as using exotic cars with customised vehicle licence plate titled "MCON". She further alleged that Inspector Nabugwu, a frequent partygoer, is worth over N2 billion in cash and assets.

In his statement, CSP Oti said the allegations caught the attention of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who ordered an investigation which exonerated the inspector.

Oti described the allegations as false, misleading and a calculated attempt to malign the good name of a hardworking police officer and embarrass the police authorities.

He said the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has charged Lagosians to provide credible information that will lead to the arrest of the woman whose arrest and prosecution will serve as a deterrent to others who use social media platforms to maliciously destroy the good image of innocent Nigerians.

The woman had said in the video that she was covering her face because she was afraid of backlash from the authorities and had called on the IGP to investigate how Inspector Nabugwu could afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

In investigations carried out by the authorities on her allegations, CSP Oti had earlier disclosed that there was no iota of truth in the claims by the masked lady.

He noted that contrary to the woman's claim that the inspector has a property worth millions, Nabugwu does not own a car or landed property in any part of Nigeria or anywhere else in the world. He revealed that he is actually a tenant at 125, Old Ota Road, Oke-Odo Agege in Lagos where he occupies a room and parlor.

He also said the woman's claim that Inspector Nabugwu is a police sergeant serving at Mopol 18 Owerri is false as he's presently an inspector serving at Ogudu Police Division where he is attached to Divisional Crime Branch (DCB).

Further investigations also reportedly revealed that the accused officer has the total balance of N20,000 in two bank accounts that he owns.