President Muhammadu Buhari brought down the axe on Abdulrasheed Maina, the fugitive who was alleged to have scammed pensioners of their hard earned income.

Maina somehow found his way back into government in 2017; after he was dismissed from the federal civil service in 2013.

Maina was also declared wanted by the EFCC in 2015 over an alleged N2B pension fraud.

From all the information now at everyone's disposal, there’s no way Maina could have reinstated himself into the civil service.

He had accomplices, surely.

Here are four other government officials who should be fired if found culpable for Maina’s return to the civil service.

1. Attorney General Malami

As the nation’s chief law officer, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has emerged from this entire Maina saga reeking of poop.

Malami it was who authored the letter to the Head of Service Oyo-Ita, demanding Maina’s reinstatement.

Malami has a lot of explaining to do.

2. Head of Service Oyo-Ita

In a letter dated September 17, 2017, the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) made a passionate appeal for Maina’s recall and reinstatement.

It is somewhat bemusing that Winifred Oyo-Ita, who heads the federal civil service, says she didn’t know about the letter and has blamed permanent secretaries for it all.

The letter reads in parts: “Kindly refer to the Attorney General of the Federation/Honourable Minister of Justice letter Ref N0 HAGF/FCSC/2017/VOL 1/3 dated 27th April, 2017 requesting the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to give consequential effect to the judgment that voided the warrant of arrest issued against A.A Maina which formed the basis for the query and his eventual dismissal.

“Further to the aforementioned letter, the FCSC at its meeting held on 14th June 2017 deliberated on the Attorney General of the Federation’s letter and requested the Office of the Head of Civil Service…to make appropriate recommendation to the commission..”

Oyo-Ita needs to come clean. And fast.

3. Interior Minister Dambazau

play

Abdulrahman Dambazau had a wanted fugitive working right under his nose and he didn’t know about it?

Gimme a break!

Ok, let’s even assume that he didn’t know Maina was back in the civil service. But are people hired into the top echelon of ministries without the supervising minister’s say so?

“The ministry of interior’s senior staff committee deliberated on the case and recommended that Mr. Maina be reinstated”, the letter from the civil service commission read.

In a letter dated 16th October, 2017 from the permanent secretary in the ministry of interior, Salihu A. Alba, Dambazau’s office acknowledged the receipt of a letter asking for Maina’s reinstatement, from the Head of the civil service of the federation.

Before his appointment into the pension reform task team in 2010, Maina was an Assistant Director in the ministry of interior.

Mustapha L Suleiman who is a permanent secretary in the civil service signed the letter which stated that Maina will sit for the next promotion exam in the Post of Director (Administration).

How did Dambazau not see all of these letters?

4. DSS DG Lawal Daura

According to a Premium Times story, “investigators have found that for months, Mr. Maina received protection from operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the State Security Service, SSS. The SSS also provided an accommodation for him”.

If that is anywhere near true, it calls for some serious action on President Buhari’s part.

It is also strange that a man like Maina would sneak into and out of Nigeria whenever he wanted, without the knowledge of the country’s highest intelligence outfit.