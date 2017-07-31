Hackers threaten to leak upcoming HBO'S "G.O.T" episodes

US cable network, HBO has reportedly experienced a cyber attack from hackers who are threatening to leak upcoming episodes of Game of Thrones.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that the hackers have already released data on shows like "Baller" and "Room 104", and are threatening to leak more.

The hackers reportedly contacted reporters via an email on Sunday, July 30, which reads:

“Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh, I forget to tell. It's HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

A company statement released by HBO said it “recently experienced a cyber-incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information.

“We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold,” the statement added.

Describing the attack, HBO Chairman Richard Plepler said the attack was “disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing”.

“As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming. Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us. I can assure you that senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests.

"The efforts across multiple departments have been nothing short of herculean. It is a textbook example of quintessential HBO teamwork. The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of. As has been the case with any challenge we have ever faced, I have absolutely no doubt that we will navigate our way through this successfully,” Plepler concluded.

According to the reports, about 1.5 terabytes of data is believed to have been stolen.

The hackers allegedly obtained written material as regards the next episode (S7E4) of the hit series.

Back in April, Netflix was hacked and episodes of season five of "Orange is the New black," were leaked online.

Disney also had a similar experience in May when it was threatened with the early release of "Pirates of the Caribbean 5."