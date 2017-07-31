Home > Movies >

Hackers threaten to leak upcoming HBO'S "G.O.T" episodes

HBO Hackers threaten to leak upcoming G.O.T episodes

Describing the attack, HBO Chairman Richard Plepler said the attack was “disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing”.

  • Published:
play

"Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7, episode 3
"Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7, episode 2
"Game of Thrones" This is what to expect from season 7, episode 2
Game of Thrones Winter series is finally here
"Game of Thrones" How season 7 premiere affected Pornhub traffic
Logan Hugh Jackman ends his Wolverine journey in dark, exciting farewell
"Insecure" Watch official trailer for season 2
"Game of Thrones" There's no need to force diversity on HBO show
"Game Of Thrones" Season 7 trailer promises death and mayhem [Video]
Henrietta Lacks Oprah Winfrey conquers acting fears in new movie about African-American woman
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US cable network, HBO has reportedly experienced a cyber attack from hackers who are threatening to leak upcoming episodes of Game of Thrones.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that the hackers have already released data on shows like "Baller" and "Room 104", and are threatening to leak more.

ALSO READ: HBO show to end in 2018, possible spinoff

The hackers reportedly contacted reporters via an email on Sunday, July 30, which reads:

“Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh, I forget to tell. It's HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

Emilia Clarke as  Daenerys on "Game of Thrones" play

Emilia Clarke as  Daenerys on "Game of Thrones"

(HBO)

 

A company statement released by HBO said it “recently experienced a cyber-incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information.

“We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold,” the statement added.

Describing the attack, HBO Chairman Richard Plepler said the attack was “disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing”.

“As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming. Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us. I can assure you that senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests.

play

 

"The efforts across multiple departments have been nothing short of herculean. It is a textbook example of quintessential HBO teamwork. The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of. As has been the case with any challenge we have ever faced, I have absolutely no doubt that we will navigate our way through this successfully,” Plepler concluded.

According to the reports, about 1.5 terabytes of data is believed to have been stolen.

ALSO READ: If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast would look like

The hackers allegedly obtained written material as regards the next episode (S7E4) of the hit series.

Back in April, Netflix was hacked and episodes of season five of "Orange is the New black," were leaked online.

Disney also had a similar experience in May when it was threatened with the early release of "Pirates of the Caribbean 5."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 "Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast...bullet
2 Adebayo Faleti 'I wear my late husband's underwear' - Actor's Widowbullet
3 The Voice Nigeria Watch all performances from 1st round of battlesbullet

Movies

Denrele Edun in a scene with Zara Udofia's Dayna Elliot
“Everything In Between” Watch Denrele Edun, Ayoola Ayoola, Ashionye Raccah in episode 1, 2
"Shaitan" is directed by Abba T. Makama, who helmed the critically acclaimed "Green White Green,"
"Visions" Watch teaser for an anthology of three short films by 3 Nigerian filmmakers
Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally meet in episode 3 of "Game of Thrones" season 7
"Game of Thrones" Check out best reactions to major character's death, Stark reunion
Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.
"Hakkunde" Toyin Aimakhu, Rahama Sadau, Lai Mohammed, AY Makun attend premiere