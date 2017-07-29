Home > Movies >

If Nollywood made "Game of Thrones," here's the ideal cast

"Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast would look like

From Arya, Cersei to Jon Snow, this is what the cast of "Game of Thrones" would look like if the medieval fantasy series was made by Nollywood.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nse Ikpe-Etim as Mother of Dragons play

Nse Ikpe-Etim as Mother of Dragons

“Game of Thrones” Here's what to expect from season 7, episode 3
"Game of Thrones" Check out best reactions to season 7, episode 2
"Game of Thrones" How season 7 premiere affected Pornhub traffic
"Game of Thrones" There's no need to force diversity on HBO show
"Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7 premiere [Spoilers]
"Game of Thrones" Emilia Clarke thanked showrunners for this particular 'brilliant' sex scene
"Game of Thrones" Here's how Twitter reacted to season 7 premiere
"Game of Thrones" 7 best moments from season 7, episode 2
John Boyega Actor criticizes "Game of Thrones" for not casting black actors
"Game of Thrones" Showrunners explain the confusing Arya's direwolf reunion
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

What if "Game of Thrones" was made by Nollywood with Nigerian actors?

It would be a war story set in the pre-colonial era and would tell the story of communities fighting for the ultimate village throne.

There would be chiefs, horses and of course, the deadly masquerades parading as white walkers.

Pulse Movies has put together Nollywood stars who would make a perfect fit for some of the show's major characters.

Here we go;

1. Ramsay Bolton - Sambasa Nzeribe

play

With "Slow Country" and "A Mile from  Home," Sambasa Nzeribe has proven his ability to own any villainous role.

We can totally picture him unleashing dogs on his victims with an evil grin on his face.

2. Ned Stark - Zack Orji

play Zack Orji as Ned Stark

The talented veteran, Zack Orji, has the looks and charisma needed to play the much loved deceased head of House Stark, Ned Stark.

3. Lord Varys - Pete Edochie

play

Take off the beards and Pete Edochie effortlessly becomes Lord Varys - protecting the realm, manipulating the council and dishing out words of wisdom, but this time around, garnished with Igbo proverbs.

And then the, there's the striking pose in the picture...

4. Petyr Baelish - Chiwetalu Agu

play

Chiwetalu  Agu plays the manipulative, devious and evil uncle so well that it is impossible to imagine anyone else playing the role of Littlefinger.

5. Daenerys Targaryen - Nse Ikpe Etim

play

Timid, strong, beautiful, a fighter with a body that can confidently stroll through fire, Nse Ikpe-Etim is one actress who can pull off Daenerys Targaryen without trying too hard.

6. Jaime Lannister - Ramsey Nouah

play

Ramsey Nouah is a talented actor who can be whatever and whoever he wants to be on screen.

His physical agility as seen in "76,' makes him the best actor to bring the arrogant, conflicted and gifted swordsman, Jaime Lannister, to life.

7. Olenna Tyrell as Patience Ozokwor

play

Olenna Tyrell's prominent traits are her sharp wit, wisdom, cunningness and intelligence.

These are traits we have seen in Patience Ozokwor's on-screen characters over the years and that makes her perfect for the role.

Plus, how easy it would be for Ozokwor to orchestrate something like the Purple Wedding.

8. Missandei - Adesua Etomi

play Adesua Etomi as Missandei

These two have more of an uncanny physical resemblance than any other actress you could think of. So, who better than Adesua Etomi to play the loyal Missandei.

Also, we can imagine her chemistry with Grey Worm.

9. Tywin Lannister - Richard Mofe Damijo

play

As we recently stated, RMD has interpreted every role there's to interpret in Nollywood.

He has the looks, talent and charisma needed to embody the ruthless, calculating and charming Westeros' Machiavellian, Tywin Lannister.

10. Tyrion Lannister - Chinedu Ikedieze

play

Witty, brilliant, devious, cunning and often underestimated; these are traits we have seen in most of Chinedu Ikedieze's on-screen characters over the years.

So, who better to play one of the viewers' favourite, Tyrion Lannister?

11. Cersei Lannister - Ireti Doyle

play

Complex, fierce, cold, political mastermind; these are roles we have seen Ireti Doyle bring to life on screen.

Who better than the "Mrs President" actress to bring Cersei to life.

Plus, they speak alike and have the same facial expressions.

12. Grey Worm - Banky W

play Banky W as Grey Worm

Banky W as the strong Grey Worm, just because, we have the perfect actress interpreting Missandei and fans can't  seem to get enough of their on-screen chemistry. 

13. Arya Stark - Jemima Osunde

play

Strong, determined, well spoken and wise beyond her years, Arya Stark is one of viewers' favourite, and that is what "Shuga" actress Jemima Osunde is to most Nigerians.

It's easy to picture her wield her Sword while she avenges the Red Wedding.

14. Sam Tally - Gregory Ojefua

play Gregory Ojefua as Sammy Tally

The uncanny resemblance is just one of the reasons why Gregory Ojefua should be Sam Tally.

His roles in "The Arbitration," "Just Not Married" and "Suru L'ere" are enough prove that he can kill a White Walker, break laws and heal Ser Jorah.

15. Night King - Hanks Anuku

play

The menacing look with which Hanks Anuku delivered his roles during his acting career, makes it difficult to cast any other person as the dangerous leader of the Night  Walkers.

We may just have to bring him back from retirement.

16. King Joffrey Baratheon  - Gabriel Afolayan

play

As Adetiba in "King Invincible," it's impossible to doubt Gabriel Afolayan's ability to be the spoiled, impulsive, and cruel Westeros prince, Joffery Barantheon.

17. Hodor - Mr Ibu

play

Hodor has a friendly personality, one that makes him easy to love. With John Okafor as Hodor, viewers would have a hilarious character.

And maybe, that's just what Westeros needs.

18. Bran Stark - Olumide Oworu

play

Curious, courageous and determined sounds like the Olumide Oworu we have seen in "Soldier's Story," "Shuga" and "The Johnsons."

And with John Okafor as Hodor, their chemistry would make being the three-eyed raven so much fun.

19. Rob Stark  - Tope Tedela

play Tope Tedela as Rob Stark

Mature, brave, dutiful, stubborn, loyal and carries the weight of the world on his shoulders sounds like the Tope Tedela we have seen in movies like "Slow Country" and "Out of Luck."

20. Melisandre - Tonto Dike

play

The subtle resemblance makes Tonto Dike a suitable choice as the Red Priestess of Asshai, Melisandra.

It's easy to picture Tonto Dike dramatically trying to raise Jon Snow from the dead.

21. Jon Snow - OC Ukeje

play

Humble, gentle, brave, loyal and stubborn; these are the core traits of Jon Snow, and these traits aptly describes OC Ukeje's roles over the years.

22. Tormund - Ikechukwu

play Ikechukwu as the strong Tormund

Add the beards and you have a replica of Tormund in Ikechukwu. Plus, he already has the physique apt for a fighter in Westeros.

23. Wildings - Bolanle Ninolowo, Beverly Osu, Belinda Effa, Bisola Aiyeola, Denrele Edun, Falz, IK Ogbonna, Alex Ekubo, Uti Nwachukwu, Rukky Sanda

play The Wildings are made up of funny, strong and weird characters.

24. Sansa Stark - Ivie Okujaye

play

Strong, weak and conflicted, we have seen Ivie Okujaye effortlessly bring these characters to life in several movies. So, who better to play Sansa Stark than the "Make A Move" star.

And then, we have the Dragons, but that will be for another day.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Nollywood 'Healthy' Yoruba actor found dead in sitting positionbullet
2 “Game of Thrones” Here's what to expect from season 7, episode 3bullet
3 "Men's Corner" Is it okay to masturbate? Do all guys indulge? [Video]bullet

Movies

MTV Shuga auditions bill
MTV Shuga Drama series to hold open auditions for their brand new series in Lagos
Showing At The Cinemas "Dunkirk," "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
The Ngee Show
The Ngee Show What does it mean to be female in Nigeria? Part 2
Tatu charms audience at premiere
TATU Movie charms audience at premiere