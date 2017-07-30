Home > Movies >

Adebayo Faleti's widow shared underwear with him

Adebayo Faleti 'I wear my late husband's underwear' - Actor's Widow

The actor's widow was sent away by her parents after getting pregnant for him before marriage.

  • Published:
Adebayo Faleti. play

Adebayo Faleti.

(TheNET)

Adebayo Faleti Celebrities react to actor and poet's death at 86
Nollywood 'Healthy' Yoruba actor found dead in sitting position
Adebayo Faleti Son of veteran actor narrates how he passed away
Adebayo Faleti Veteran actor and poet dies at 86
"Kadara" Movie premieres at Adeyemi Afolayan's memorial [photos]
Tunde Kelani 8 things you should know about renowned filmmaker
Pulse Blogger 'Yoruba Movies have no logical thinking, message'
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Late Nollywood icon, Adebayo Faleti, was until his death one that stayed firmly rooted to his professions as an actor, media practitioner and author, but that is not all.

His closeness to wife, Abosede, was strong to the extent that she even wore his underwear and some personal effects.

Adebayo Faleti was also a renowned journalist in his days. play

Adebayo Faleti was also a renowned journalist in his days.

(Nigerian Tribune)

 

In an interview with The Nation News, the widow shared a list of things they did together which includes having meals together.

She recounted the time when her parents sent her packing from their residence after conceiving a child for the legend before marriage.

A young Faleti took her in, assuring her of his constant care and affection.

Many years passed and Abosede has now adjudged her late husband to have kept his promises.

ALSO READ: 7 things you probably didn't know about late actor

The deceased lived quite an extra ordinary built on hard work and total commitment to his career and the society.

Veteran actor, author and broadcaster, Adebayo Faleti. play

Veteran actor, author and broadcaster, Adebayo Faleti.

(Wordpress)

 

He paid his way through Secondary School by working in an elementary school where he raised money for his enrollment fees.

A testament of his early mentoring when it concerns responsibility.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 "Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast...bullet
2 Nollywood 'Healthy' Yoruba actor found dead in sitting positionbullet
3 "Men's Corner" Is it okay to masturbate? Do all guys indulge? [Video]bullet

Movies

Dane DeHaan as Major Valerian, and Cara Delevingne as Sergeant Laureline both star in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets with mixed results
Pulse Movie Review Valerian is a mixed bag of colourful garbage
MTV Shuga auditions bill
MTV Shuga Drama series to hold open auditions for their brand new series in Lagos
Showing At The Cinemas "Dunkirk," "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," "Spider-Man: Homecoming"
The Ngee Show
The Ngee Show What does it mean to be female in Nigeria? Part 2