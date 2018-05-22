Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Muni Shonibare, Bolanle Olukanmi, others to speak at forum

Lighthouse Women’s Network Yewande Sadiku, Muni Shonibare, Bolanle Olukanmi, others to speak at forum

The light House Women’s Network, today announced the fifth edition of its annual personal development conference.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yewande Sadiku, Muni Shonibare, Bolanle Olukanmi, others to speak at forum. play

Yewande Sadiku, Muni Shonibare, Bolanle Olukanmi, others to speak at forum.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Women’s social development group – The light House Women’s Network, today announced the fifth edition of its annual personal development conference.

Themed ‘Sprints and Marathons’ Building a sustainable career the event will have two generations of working women both Entrepreneurs and 9-5vers share their perspectives.

Ms. Yewande Sadiku –Executive Secretary the Nigerian Promotion council and Ms. Muni Shonibare – CEO of IO furniture are the key note speakers in this year’s edition.

The other speakers for this year’s, conference includes Viola Graham-Douglas- Corporate Relations Director for Diageo, Lanre Dasilva Ajayi, Creative Director of LDA, Soromidayo George, Corporate affairs Director at Unilver, Onyinye Ikenna- Emeka, GM Marketing at MTN, Mueller Wilcox of Price Water House, Adara Mbele, Jane Ogu, Bolanle Olukanmi- Ebony TV presenter.

The Lighthouse Network has over the years supported women’s development through various initiatives such as workshops, structured mentorship and equipping undergraduates with job interviewing skills.

The event which is holding on May 26 at 10am at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island has had remarkable speakers such as Hadiza Bala Usman (MD of The Nigerian Port Authority(NPA), Mo Abudu (CEO Ebony life ltd.), Osayi Alile(CEO Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation), Adesuwa Oyenokwe  (Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Today's Woman) and more.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 RADP "Third Thursdays" Workers in digital, a center of RADP's interest...bullet
2 Infinix Brand organises 'Hot 6' party to announce launch of Duo Hot 6...bullet
3 Simi Afropop star thrills audience at the #Opera‘Confam’ meet and greetbullet

Related Articles

Infinix Brand organises 'Hot 6' party to announce launch of Duo Hot 6 & Hot 6 Pro
Jowy’s Fashion Brand set to make an imapct with its exclusive quaterly brunch
The Lagos Leather Fair Shopping, Masterclasses, Workshops, amazing moments from 2nd edition
Beejay Sax Live 2018 Nathaniel Bassey, Frank Edwards, Tim Godfrey, Kenny Blaq performs at 2nd edition
RADP "Third Thursdays" Workers in digital, a center of RADP's interest in grooming productive staff
BeejaySax Live 2018 Premium Saxophonist is back with the 2nd edition of his concert

Events

Jowy Fashion set to make an imapct with its exclusive quaterly brunch
Jowy’s Fashion Brand set to make an imapct with its exclusive quaterly brunch
Beejay Sax opens the stage at the Beejay Sax Live concert 2nd edition which held at Eko hotel on Sunday, May 13, 2017.
Beejay Sax Live 2018 Nathaniel Bassey, Frank Edwards, Tim Godfrey, Kenny Blaq performs at 2nd edition
Pornhub and reddit are on red alert for the senate's vote on net neutrality
Guy Smarts Pornhub and Reddit are on red alert for the senate's vote on net neutrality
'Brooklyn nine-nine' is canceled — and damn, we're going to miss Terry crews' sergeant Jeffords
Guy Smarts 'Brooklyn nine-nine' is canceled — and damn, we're going to miss Terry crews' sergeant Jeffords