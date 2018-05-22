Muni Shonibare, Bolanle Olukanmi, others to speak at forum

news

Women’s social development group – The light House Women’s Network, today announced the fifth edition of its annual personal development conference.

Themed ‘Sprints and Marathons’ Building a sustainable career the event will have two generations of working women both Entrepreneurs and 9-5vers share their perspectives.

Ms. Yewande Sadiku –Executive Secretary the Nigerian Promotion council and Ms. Muni Shonibare – CEO of IO furniture are the key note speakers in this year’s edition.

The other speakers for this year’s, conference includes Viola Graham-Douglas- Corporate Relations Director for Diageo, Lanre Dasilva Ajayi, Creative Director of LDA, Soromidayo George, Corporate affairs Director at Unilver, Onyinye Ikenna- Emeka, GM Marketing at MTN, Mueller Wilcox of Price Water House, Adara Mbele, Jane Ogu, Bolanle Olukanmi- Ebony TV presenter.

The Lighthouse Network has over the years supported women’s development through various initiatives such as workshops, structured mentorship and equipping undergraduates with job interviewing skills.

The event which is holding on May 26 at 10am at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island has had remarkable speakers such as Hadiza Bala Usman (MD of The Nigerian Port Authority(NPA), Mo Abudu (CEO Ebony life ltd.), Osayi Alile(CEO Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation), Adesuwa Oyenokwe (Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Today's Woman) and more.

