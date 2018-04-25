Infinix Mobile hosts smartphone photography masterclass

news

INFINIX Mobile has proven once again that it is one of the biggest mobile brand in Nigeria with the release of its latest smartphone flagship device, the Hot S3, which has proven that the brand defines every aspect of its user's life - ranging from the tech side of the device, to the style, and boldness it gives its user.

Infinix’s Hot S3 release defines everything a user can dream of or aspire to experience with a high-end mobile device at hand.

This only validates existing facts that the brand is one of the biggest mobile brands in Nigeria that can be trusted to deliver every time there is a need for great invention in the mobile tech space.

The brand however understands the importance of photo-stories and how they help users express million words in single clicks of their camera button, and it has gone on to make this possible with the release of a 20MP Low Light selfie camera that captures pictures as perfectly as it would in broad daylight.

Remarkably, Infinix mobile is among the mobile brands that are fully aware of how much selfies have become a part of our everyday existence as Nigerians and it’s safe to say this motivated them to recreate an avenue through which users can begin to generate financial incentive from using this medium, with its Photography Masterclass held in collaborative effort with Deola Adebiyi of Omoge Mura.

Through this Masterclass themed "How A Selfie Focused Phone Can Help Lifestyle blogging", Infinix has only gone on to re-echo the multiple possibilities that can be attained using its device in finding expression for business and style in a photo centric society.

Blogger Deola Adebiyi made sure attendees had a swell and knowledgeable time as she lectured them on how to take quality selfies by finding the light, using grid lines and not being afraid to edit.

The master class which was attended by people from all works of life, lived up to its billing as some attendees could not hide their joy.

"This is a welcome initiative other brands should emulate. I thought I knew it all when it comes to smartphone photography, but this masterclass has taught me that there are a lot of things I didn’t know about smartphone photography", an excited participant, Shola Adebiyi, said.

Also speaking at the master class is Infinix Hot S3 product Manager, Andy Wang, who echoed some of the amazing features which the new INFINIX Hot S3 flaunts; which includes the amazing 20MP Low Light selfie with a bokeh effect and the beautify mode, 18:9 infinity display and a huge 4000mAh battery capacity.

"The Infinix Hot S3 provides seamless multitasking with its huge 3GB RAM and can store a lot of data such as songs, HD movies, images with its 32GB ROM which is expandable up to 128GB. On the camera department, we have set this device up to compete with the best with it 20MP+13MP with bright flash which is at par with a professional camera. So, users have nothing to worry about", Wang reiterated.

Infinix like every other mobile brand have begun to take into consideration the importance of lifestyle photography and have gone on to create state-of- the-art devices that help to break mobile-photography stereotypes.

This is yet another proof that Infinix mobile is not only concerned with creating top quality smartphones but would continually find ways to educate and rewards its consumers.

Don't be left out of the frenzy. Purchase the Hot S3 today at any SLOT outlet within Nigeria or slot website and Express Yourself. Also, currently ongoing till the end of April is the Infinix Hot S3 "Review to Win" activity.

Owners of the Hot S3 device who bought their device from SLOT are required to do an unboxing and short review on social media based on their first impression of the device.

The selected winner gets to win a full refund of the amount used to purchase the Hot S3.

For more information on this and more, Visit their Facebook, Twitter and XClub platforms.

Below are more photos from the Infinix Hot S3 Photography Masterclass:

This is a sponsored post.