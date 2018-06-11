news

Lagos, Nigeria​ ​-Mydrim Gallery one of Nigeria's foremost art galleries recently held an exhibition of the artworks of twelve of Nigeria's master artists to commemorate her 25th anniversary.

The twelve masters whose ages range from 68 to 90 years are Abayomi Barber, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Yusuf Grillo, Jimoh Akolo, Muraina Oyelami, Bisi Fakeye, David Dale, El Anatsui, Gani Odutokun, Jimoh Buraimoh, Kolade Oshinowo and Nike Davies- Okundaye.

The exhibition preview was sponsored by Templars, a leading commercial law firm. The event which held on the firm's premises in Victoria Island, Lagos on the 23rd of May 2018 was a huge success and was attended by a select group of art enthusiasts.

The main exhibition held at DESIDERATA, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, on the 2nd of June 2018 and was declared open by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN

This historic event was a wonderful opportunity to showcase the works of the Masters.

As stated by Mrs Sinmidele Adesanya, the founder of Mydrim Gallery and the curator of the exhibition :

"These are some of the early generation Nigerian artists who deserve to be celebrated for focusing on the the visual arts and building the profession at a period when it was not alluring, the artist was not held in high regard and his work was not of much significance to Nigerians.

They taught, mentored and influenced generations of artists and made the sacrifices that have made it possible for the present day artists to be respected and have commensurate value placed on their works."

The ceremony anchored by Mr. Yinka Akinkugbe was well attended by dignitaries such as Mr. Steve Ayorinde, the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture in Lagos State, The Rt. Revd. James Odedeji, Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West and Mrs Lydia Odedeji, Honourable Justice B.O. Ogunade, Mr. Emeka Emuwa the Managing Director of Union Bank, Mr Ayodele Subair the Executive Chairman, Lagos Internal Revenue Services (LIRS), Omooba Yemisi Shyllon, Nigerias biggest art collector, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo, Chairman of Tryoka Ltd, Mr. and Mrs. Bola Akingbade, Ms. Yemi Afolabi, Art Gallery owners Segun Adejumo, Dozie Igwezu, Henry Mowetta and renowned artists Abiodun Olaku and Sam Ovraiti.

The exhibition closed with THE MASTERS SESSION, an interactive session of the Masters, art lovers, student artists, emerging and established artists.

This event was sponsored by UNION BANK NIGERIA PLC and a paper on THE PAST IN THE LIVING PRESENT: TIME, COLLECTIVE MEMORY AND MODERN ART IN NIGERIA was delivered by Professor Frank Ugiomoh of the University of Port-Harcourt.

The session which was anchored by Mr. Toyin Akinosho, a culture enthusiast, had Mr. Duke Asidere, Ms. Taiye Idahor, Dr. Kunle Filani as discussants.

It was attended by some of the Masters, Mr Abayomi Barber, Mr David Dale and Mr. Kolade Oshinowo as well as members of the Academia Prof. Jerry Buhari of the Ahmadu Bello University, Dr. Kunle Adeyemi, Mr. Mike Omoighe, and Mr. Aladegbongbe of Yaba College of Technology.

The session afforded young artists the opportunity to mingle with the Masters who they had only heard of but never seen and communicate their opinions. It was very beneficial to the young artists and very fulfilling for the Masters.

THE MASTERS event which held from the 2nd till 4th June was proudly supported by Templars, Union Bank Plc, Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Custodian and Allied Insurance Plc.

Media Partners: Aspire Luxury Magazine, Business Day, Guardian Life and Pulse NG.

