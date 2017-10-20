Home > Lifestyle > Events >

"Foreplay Fridays" :  Come experience an evening of fun at COVA

It’s an evening of pre-drinks, with the coolest crowds, signature margarita pitchers, awesome Disc Jockeys, superstar friends and celebrities.

This Friday 20th October 2017. Be at COVA, Mega Plaza to party and have fun at the daytime – night time pre-drinks party – Foreplay Fridays.

Themed, “We Aim To Please” come and experience pre-drinks like never before with the Signature Foreplay Pitchers as they host you to an evening of pre-drinks, with the coolest crowds, signature margarita pitchers, awesome Disc Jockeys, superstar friends and celebrities.

"Foreplay Fridays" provides the right ambience for relaxation, networking and fun that will set the tone for a great night.

