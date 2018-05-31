Home > Lifestyle > Events >

American Honey thrills with Cold Gold Party

American Honey Brand thrills with Cold Gold Party

American Honey hosted the #ColdGoldParty at Q lounge located in the heart of Victoria island.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Friday, May 25, 2018 was one for the books, as Wild Turkey's American Honey hosted the #ColdGoldParty at Q lounge located in the heart of Victoria island, Lagos state.

Invited guests were ushered into the weekend as they were treated to an awesome night on the sweet side of life with great scenery, good music and of course a taste of the premium American Honey Bourbon Whiskey.

The night was filled with nonstop fun as American Honey kept flowing and the DJ kept spinning. Lots of golden moments were made as the cameras kept clicking.

If you missed out on this mind-blowing #ColdGoldParty, do not fret, follow @AmericanHoneyNG on twitter and Instagram for updates on forth-coming parties.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Simi Afropop star thrills audience at the #Opera‘Confam’ meet and greetbullet
2 Budweiser Beer brand launches in Nigeria with the Bud Hotelbullet
3 Maka Jazz singer, Ruby Gyang host "After Dark" series on Democracy Daybullet

Related Articles

Beauty Meets Art Private spaces, public art: Montaigne Place presents its Urban Art Series
Infinix Brand organises 'Hot 6' party to announce launch of Duo Hot 6 & Hot 6 Pro
Lighthouse Women’s Network Yewande Sadiku, Muni Shonibare, Bolanle Olukanmi, others to speak at forum
Jidenna, Ugo Mozie Meet the honorees at the inaugural Afroball in Los Angeles
Freedom Party Lagos to witness the mother of all parties on Democracy Day
Maka Jazz singer, Ruby Gyang host "After Dark" series on Democracy Day
Midem 2018 Afrobeats panel on exploring current music trends to hold in Cannes

Events

Midem 2018 Afrobeats panel on exploring current music trends to hold in Cannes
Montaigne Place Urban Art Series
Beauty Meets Art Private spaces, public art: Montaigne Place presents its Urban Art Series
Lagos to witness the mother of all parties on Democracy Day
Freedom Party Lagos to witness the mother of all parties on Democracy Day
Adeyeba, Jidenna and Kujembola
Jidenna, Ugo Mozie Meet the honorees at the inaugural Afroball in Los Angeles