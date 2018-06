Maryam Booth ta nuna bacin ran ta ga yan damfara

Any account apart from this @officialmaryambooth is NOT my account if you send money to anyone you are On your own. Why will I request money while I#emo#4oCZ##m hustling day and night for it. And for those using my name to get Money I swear to GOD if you mistakenly get caught don#emo#4oCZ##t even try to beg for mercy because you won#emo#4oCZ##t receive any. And for those who have already been collecting money from people with my name I CURSE you in this holy month you shall never rest or find peace wherever you#emo#4oCZ##re. Why using my name ? And for the people sending money are you dumb? How can you expect me out of nowhere to contact you and ask for money?

A post shared by M A R Y A M B O O T H (@officialmaryambooth) on Jun 4, 2018 at 5:22am PDT