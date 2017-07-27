Digital and social media experts and enthusiasts gather to discuss the growth of the new media industry at the 2017 New Media Conference in Lagos.
The event which held at the Four Points Hotel in Lagos explored the advancement of the industry as well as the issues faced by practitioners.
“The essence for this is for impact and also for growth in the new media industry”, founder of NMC Tosin Ajibade, said in her opening remark at the event.
The use of new media including the Internet, social media, blogs, video games as channels of communication has had wide-ranging extensive implications for society, it’s not just about disseminating information but also entertainment, business activities and politics.
The purpose of new media and its use was discussed in sessions about upholding professionalism, content strategy and exploring opportunities in the industry.
"Nothing is set in stone, new media is all about breaking rules and finding what works," said Y! Naija editor Chude Jideonwo.
Some of the other speakers at the event include Kenyan TV presenter, Larry Madowo and Samsung's West African Head of Products Olajumoke Okikiolu.
