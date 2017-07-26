Home > Events >

Lagos Takeover! :  “33” Export to host Africa’s biggest gathering of friends this July

Lagos Takeover! “33” Export to host Africa’s biggest gathering of friends this July

“33” Export Lager Beer is a national mainstream beer brand committed to the values of friendship.

  • Published:
“33” Export to host Africa’s biggest gathering of friends this July play

“33” Export to host Africa’s biggest gathering of friends this July

"Pop Culture" Outdoor music, art & fashion event to hold in August
"Banana Island Ghost" Biola Alabi, Saheed Balogun, Ali Nuhu, Chigul attend casino night themed premiere
The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq 9ice, Adekunle Gold, Seyi Law, EmmaOhMaGod, others perform at impressive comedy show
Coworking Conference Leanne Beesley, Chude Jideonwo, Kola Aina, others to speak at Nigeria's first edition
Creative Content Conference Niyi Akinmolayan, Matthew Okoduwa, Tecla to speak at Nigeria's first content market
The Basement Gig Dtunes, BOJ, Osaseven storm seventh edition of monthly music event
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As friends all over the world prepare to celebrate the World Friendship Day come July 30, “33’ Export Lager Beer is set to bring thousands of friends, music lovers, fun enthusiasts and lovers of the lager beer to the City of Friends.

Set for the July 28 to 30, 2017 at the Beachfront, Behind Landmark Event Centre, Oniru Estate, Lagos, the City of Friends will be a 72 hour non-stop friendship experience, as friends in Lagos will be hosted in an atmosphere of loyalty, fun, companionship, and goodwill.

The experience will feature musical performances from top artistes and Disc Jockeys such as Femi Kuti, 2Baba, 9ice, Phyno, Flavour, Seyi Shay, MI Abaga, Cynthia Morgan, Small Doctor, DJ Neptune, DJ Lambo among others.

Highlighting the objective of the event, the Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout, Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Agu said, “The City of Friends provides all Nigerians the opportunity to celebrate the value of friendship in an atmosphere of fun, games, and music. For three days, consumers and friends of “33” Export will come together in the spirit of fun, companionship, and goodwill, courtesy of the No. 1 Friendship Beer,” he said.

The World Friendship Day is a day set aside by the United Nations to promote the role of friendship in fostering peace in many cultures across the world. “33” Export Lager Beer, as the No. 1 Friendship Beer, is leveraging on the essence of the World Friendship Day to promote solidarity, mutual understanding, and reconciliation.

There are exciting activities lined up to provide memorable friendship experiences for guests at the event. Friends will also get to win and enjoy large rewards and amazing prizes through games and other interesting activities at the ‘City of Friends’.

“33” Export Lager Beer is a national mainstream beer brand committed to the values of friendship. With its crisp and refreshing taste, “33” Export is the beer that is brewed with friends in mind.

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 "Banana Island Ghost" Biola Alabi, Saheed Balogun, Ali Nuhu, Chigul...bullet
2 The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq 9ice, Adekunle Gold, Seyi Law, EmmaOhMaGod,...bullet
3 "Pop Culture" Outdoor music, art & fashion event to hold in Augustbullet

Events

Highlights of The Basement gig's 7th edition
The Basement Gig Dtunes, BOJ, Osaseven storm seventh edition of monthly music event
Creative Content Conference
Creative Content Conference Niyi Akinmolayan, Matthew Okoduwa, Tecla to speak at Nigeria's first content market
Coworking Conference Lagos 2017
Coworking Conference Leanne Beesley, Chude Jideonwo, Kola Aina, others to speak at Nigeria's first edition
The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq
'The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq' Music comedian's maiden event set for July 23rd