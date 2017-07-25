Fast-rising comedian Otolorin Kehinde aka ‘Kenny Blaq’ held his debut comedy show tagged ‘The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq’ on July 23, 2017 at Eko Hotel Convention Victoria Island Lagos.

Performances on the night included the man of the moment Kennyblaq, Alibaba, Omo Baba, Seyilaw, Woli Arole, Mc miracle, Asiri, Stillringing, Forever, Slk and Damola, 9ice, Reminisce, Sound Sultan, Efe, Adekunle Gold, Koredebello, DJ Nana among others.

The event started in full swing at 8.30PM with up and coming artists doing their thing. Internet sensation Josh Too Funny and Emma Oh My God took to the stage, thrilling guests with there jokes.

Big Brother Winner Efe tried to give us his all with a performance I find pretty lousy and boring, but hey he did his best... it just wasn't good enough for me.

TV host IK Osakioduwa and rapper Miss Kiss, our hosts for the night, delivered a beautiful performance of Lionel Richie's 'Hello' and I fell in love with myself all over again (call me a narcissist if you like).

In what would forever be ingrained in our memories, Kenny Blaq (star boy himself) took to stage with so much vigour, passion and an astonishing voice, he took our breaths away with his performances while also preaching against domestic violence (great way to make people fall in love with you champ).

Then Adekunle Gold, looking like the reincarnated King of Lagos, surprised us with an amazing voice backed by the live band. The 'Sade' singer gave an impressive performance of all his hit songs.

The purpose of the comedy show was for a surprise engagement. While we were busy getting the feel of Kenny Blaq on stage with a lady, somewhere in the lobby violence erupted.

ALSO READ: Man's proposal at comedy show is the most dramatic EVER!

Lo and behold a young man was accused of stealing a phone. He was manhandled and brought on stage where he immediately brought out a ring to propose to his fiancee. Talk about stealing the spot light.

He couldn't steal the show for long though as Sound Sultan, African China and Baba Frayo took us back in time with their classic hit songs.

Meanwhile, notable celebrities like Ali Baba, Julius Agwu, Former First Lady of Lagos state, Abimbola Fashola, Lolo1, Okey Bakassi, Dotun and others were pictured having a good time.

Still, on the blend of old and new, rising comedians D-One, Damola and others brought us back. Then 'Living things' singer 9ice climbed that stage and I flew off my seat. Don't blame me, I also love a bit of them 'wire wire' songs.

Koker took to stage, did his thing, but it was really hard to pick the tempo 9ice had left.

It was a complete night of well prepared and served entertainment on stage.