Home > Events >

2Baba, Bongos Ikwue, Waje to perform at “Eargasm” IDP charity concert

“Eargasm” 2Baba, Bongos Ikwue, Waje to perform at IDP charity concert in Abuja

Buckwyld media in association with The 2Face Foundation, brings the critically-praised “Eargasm” to Abuja for the second time.

  • Published:
Eargasm IDP Charity Concert Abuja play Eargasm IDP Charity Concert Abuja

MaIN Festival King Sunny Ade, 2baba, Asa & Dbanj thrill guests at Supremacy concert
2face Idibia Singer working on new music, shares creative process of making music
6IX Tuface, Basketmouth, Bovi attend Shina Pellar's restaurant opening
Campari Festival Tuface, 9ice, Praiz, others turn up for event
Exquisite Magazine 2face Idibia, Timi Dakolo, Waje, more cover magazine's music issue
2Face Idibia Pulse welcomes the celebrated singer
2face Idibia 'Holy holy' [Video]
Pulse Bloggger Tufaces’ coldfeet: Between the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau
"10 Days in Sun City" Watch AY Makun, RMD in 1st teaser for new comedy movie
"10 Days in Sun City" AY Makun's new movie is getting little or no marketing attention
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Buckwyld media in association with The 2Face Foundation, brings the critically-praised “Eargasm” to Abuja for the second time.

Headlined by music legend and humanitarian, 2Baba and supported by vocal titans Waje, Styl Plus and Kelly Hansome, this special IDP charity edition promises to deliver an evening of mind-blowing entertainment and pleasant surprises.

The concert which will feature a special guest appearance by the legendary Bongos Ikwue is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, 2017 at The Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Eargasm: Special IDP charity event is the first of many fund-raising events lined up by The 2Face Foundation and UNHCR as part of its commitment to raising funds to support the IDP intervention programs.

Like previous Eargasm events, fans of diverse music tastes, genres and generations will be treated to a unique and unforgettable experience through the rendition of classic tunes with fresh twists.

The fact that this edition is designed to raise IDP intervention funds and awareness makes it significantly more worthy of attending.

The 2Face Foundation is a non-governmental organization focused on peace building in Nigeria through projects like ‘A Million Voices for Peace’, ‘The 2Face Peace Awards’, ‘Vote Not Fight’ and now this IDP support initiative with the UNHCR.

Eargasm: Special IDP charity edition is a Buckwyld media network production for The 2Face Foundation & U.N.H.C.R in association with Boomerang Africa & Yankee Entertainment.

For table reservations, call 07031326348 with table prices: VVIP Silver- N1Million; VVIP Gold- N2Million; VVIP Platinum- N3Million.

Venue- The Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Date- Saturday, 22 July, 2017

Time- Red carpet opens at 7PM

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 AMAA 2017 Ramsey Noah, Bimbo Akintola, Stephanie Linus, Kunle Afolayan,...bullet
2 La Vida Biggest outdoor brand exhibition witnessed huge turnout in...bullet
3 "The Truth Lagos" Beach Club to hold summer launch party this...bullet

Events

Delusion the Party Abuja
La Diva Inc Abuja's biggest summer party, "Delusion" to hold this July
Mente De Moda MidSummerVersary Edition
Mente De Moda Organizers to hold "MidSummerVersary" edition this weekend
2nd Edition of Unveil Runway & Exhibition
Unveil Runway & Exhibition Organizers to hold second edition in August
The African Movie Academy Awards 2017
Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend 13-17/7/17