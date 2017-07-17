Buckwyld media in association with The 2Face Foundation, brings the critically-praised “Eargasm” to Abuja for the second time.

Headlined by music legend and humanitarian, 2Baba and supported by vocal titans Waje, Styl Plus and Kelly Hansome, this special IDP charity edition promises to deliver an evening of mind-blowing entertainment and pleasant surprises.

The concert which will feature a special guest appearance by the legendary Bongos Ikwue is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, 2017 at The Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Eargasm: Special IDP charity event is the first of many fund-raising events lined up by The 2Face Foundation and UNHCR as part of its commitment to raising funds to support the IDP intervention programs.

Like previous Eargasm events, fans of diverse music tastes, genres and generations will be treated to a unique and unforgettable experience through the rendition of classic tunes with fresh twists.

The fact that this edition is designed to raise IDP intervention funds and awareness makes it significantly more worthy of attending.

The 2Face Foundation is a non-governmental organization focused on peace building in Nigeria through projects like ‘A Million Voices for Peace’, ‘The 2Face Peace Awards’, ‘Vote Not Fight’ and now this IDP support initiative with the UNHCR.

Eargasm: Special IDP charity edition is a Buckwyld media network production for The 2Face Foundation & U.N.H.C.R in association with Boomerang Africa & Yankee Entertainment.

For table reservations, call 07031326348 with table prices: VVIP Silver- N1Million; VVIP Gold- N2Million; VVIP Platinum- N3Million.

Venue- The Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Date- Saturday, 22 July, 2017

Time- Red carpet opens at 7PM