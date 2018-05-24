Ambode adopts LASU's best graduating student, gives him N5m

news

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode demonstrated a great sense of reward at Lagos State University's 22nd Convocation ceremony, as he adopted the school's best graduating student and also granted him scholarship and N5million cash reward.

The student, Ogunsanya Fuhad Adetoro was announced on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, as the best graduating student at the convocation ceremony held at the Auditorium Complex of the University in Ojo. The student finished with 4.78 CGPA.

Ambode while responding to the student's request to study abroad for his master's programme, the governor said he would personally finance the student’s education in any university of his choice anywhere in the world.

“In response to the best graduating student’s request, Lagos State Government does not generally give scholarship anymore but only bursary. So, I adopt him.

“His story is too compelling and it reflects on my own story. So, any university he wants to go, I will do it personally; I will be responsible. “In addition to that, because he is the best graduating student, I dash him N5million,” Ambode said.

While delivering his valedictory speech, Ogunsanya had said his academic pursuit was almost frustrated by a health challenge he inherited from his father.

He said he inherited cataract which according to him initially affected one eye and later spread to the other.

My Parents helped me to seek medical help but the first operation I had was not successful.

“When my first WAEC and NECO came out, it was dotted with F9s, so I left home and went to stay with my uncle and his wife.

“My uncle and his wife also helped me to seek medical treatment at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan and the operation was successful,” he said.

Ambode, therefore, said university convocations deserved necessary attentions as the future of any nation can only be guaranteed when the youths, who form the majority of the population are educated enough to contribute to the economy.