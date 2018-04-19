These are the biggest online shopping destinations in America (AMZN, WMT)

Amazon is still the leader of the pack when it comes to online shopping.
In the beginning of 2018, Amazon continues to lead the way in online shopping — with nearly twice as much traffic as the runner-up, eBay.
A recent study by the digital market intelligence company Similar Web looked at incoming traffic from US shoppers to general merchandise e-commerce sites from both desktop and mobile. The top site for general merchandise, they found, was Amazon, followed by Ebay and Walmart.
Of all the incoming traffic combined, 58% came from mobile. Walmart.com and Wish.com in particular saw the most mobile traffic — 64% and 81% respectively.
These are the top 10 online retailers, according to Similar Web:
Average monthly traffic: 26.1 million
Traffic share: 0.8%
Average monthly traffic: 38.7 million
Traffic share: 1.1%
Average monthly traffic: 40.4 million
Traffic share: 1.2%
Average monthly traffic: 42.1 million
Traffic share: 1.2%
Average monthly traffic: 43.3 million
Traffic share: 1.3%
Average monthly traffic: 117.4 million
Traffic share: 3.4%
Average monthly traffic: 120.4 million
Traffic Share: 3.5%
Average monthly traffic: 339.0 million
Traffic share: 9.8%
Average monthly traffic: 817.6 million
Traffic share: 23.7%
Average monthly traffic: 1.87 billion
Traffic share: 54.1%