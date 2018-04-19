Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

These are the biggest online shopping destinations in America (AMZN, WMT)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Amazon is still the leader of the pack when it comes to online shopping.

  • Similar Web recently released a study revealing the top online shopping sites in 2018 so far.
  • Amazon, eBay, and Walmart took the top three spots for online retailers for general merchandise.
  • Walmart.com and Wish.com saw the most mobile traffic out of the top online shopping sites.

In the beginning of 2018, Amazon continues to lead the way in online shopping — with nearly twice as much traffic as the runner-up, eBay.

A recent study by the digital market intelligence company Similar Web looked at incoming traffic from US shoppers to general merchandise e-commerce sites from both desktop and mobile. The top site for general merchandise, they found, was Amazon, followed by Ebay and Walmart.

Of all the incoming traffic combined, 58% came from mobile. Walmart.com and Wish.com in particular saw the most mobile traffic — 64% and 81% respectively.

These are the top 10 online retailers, according to Similar Web:

10. Sears.com

Average monthly traffic: 26.1 million

Traffic share: 0.8%



9. Wish.com

Average monthly traffic: 38.7 million

Traffic share: 1.1%



8. Kohls.com

Average monthly traffic: 40.4 million

Traffic share: 1.2%



7. Costco.com

Average monthly traffic: 42.1 million

Traffic share: 1.2%



6. Aliexpress.com

Average monthly traffic: 43.3 million

Traffic share: 1.3%



5. Target.com

Average monthly traffic: 117.4 million

Traffic share: 3.4%



4. Etsy.com

Average monthly traffic: 120.4 million

Traffic Share: 3.5%



3. Walmart.com

Average monthly traffic: 339.0 million

Traffic share: 9.8%



2. Ebay.com

Average monthly traffic: 817.6 million

Traffic share: 23.7%



1. Amazon.com

Average monthly traffic: 1.87 billion

Traffic share: 54.1%



