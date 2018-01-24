Strategy :  The 50 best little luxuries in life that we often take for granted — and most of them are free

news

January is a notoriously gloomy month.

With Christmas debts looming, weather that leaves something to be desired, and the never-ending torment that is Dry January inflicting itself on many of us, it can feel like there's no joy left in anything we once loved.

To combat the January blues, Small Luxury Hotels of the World asked 2,000 Brits to pick their favourite "little luxuries" — small things that help to make their day feel a little brighter — from a list curated by the survey team.

And their choices prove that you don't have to max out your credit card or head to the pub in order to treat yourself. In fact, many of them are free.

The list contains everything from a long soak in the bath to more surprising additions, including buying a posh loaf of bread or receiving handwritten mail.

Even something as trivial as a proper cup of tea is seen as a special treat that brightens up the afternoon for many of the individuals surveyed.

Scroll down to discover life's top 50 little luxuries as chosen by Brits, ranked in descending order by popularity:

1. Freshly laundered bed linen.

2. Time to read a good book.

3. Getting a takeaway.

4. Having a long soak in the bath.

5. A fresh haircut.

6. A cosy night in.

7. A short break in a hotel or B&B.

8. Watching the sunrise or sunset.

9. A lunch date with a friend.

10. When someone makes you a nice cup of tea or coffee.

11. Receiving a bouquet of flowers.

12. Five minutes to yourself.

13. Luxury quilted toilet paper.

14. Catching your favourite film on TV.

15. A glass of Champagne.

16. Getting your car valeted.

17. Buying fresh artisan bread.

Using a premium perfume or cologne.

19. Having a manicure.

20. Going to the theatre.

21. Receiving breakfast in bed.

22. Enjoying a fine wine or whiskey.

23. Buying tickets to a concert.

24. Buying yourself flowers.

25. Leaving work half an hour early.

26. Receiving a hand-written letter.

27. Keeping an empty seat beside you on public transport.

28. Getting tickets to a sporting event.

29. A picnic.

30. Buying new makeup.

31. Paying for someone to clean your home.

32. Hitting the snooze button.

33. Applying a face mask.

34. Ordering the most extravagant dessert on the menu.

35. When the clocks go back.

36. Hearing your favourite song on the radio.

37. Having a blow-dry.

38. Finding a plug socket on public transport.

39. A lazy bike ride.

40. Ordering the most expensive main course on the menu.

41. Skipping the ads on YouTube videos.

42. Splashing out on expensive toiletries.

43. Spending time away from your phone.

44. Buying a new candle.

45. Reading a magazine.

46. Getting a ride in a sports car.

47. An extra shot in your coffee.

48. Upgrading to premium seats at the cinema.

49. Being invited to corporate hospitality.

50. Getting 4G coverage unexpectedly.