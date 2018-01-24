Strategy :  The 50 best little luxuries in life that we often take for granted — and most of them are free

news
January is a notoriously gloomy month.
With Christmas debts looming, weather that leaves something to be desired, and the never-ending torment that is Dry January inflicting itself on many of us, it can feel like there's no joy left in anything we once loved.
To combat the January blues, Small Luxury Hotels of the World asked 2,000 Brits to pick their favourite "little luxuries" — small things that help to make their day feel a little brighter — from a list curated by the survey team.
And their choices prove that you don't have to max out your credit card or head to the pub in order to treat yourself. In fact, many of them are free.
The list contains everything from a long soak in the bath to more surprising additions, including buying a posh loaf of bread or receiving handwritten mail.
Even something as trivial as a proper cup of tea is seen as a special treat that brightens up the afternoon for many of the individuals surveyed.
Scroll down to discover life's top 50 little luxuries as chosen by Brits, ranked in descending order by popularity:
1. Freshly laundered bed linen. (Unsplash/Matthew Henry)
2. Time to read a good book. (Unsplash/Jacalyn Beales)
3. Getting a takeaway. (Unsplash/Alexandra Gorn)
4. Having a long soak in the bath. (Flickr/Basheer Tome)
5. A fresh haircut. (Unsplash/Hai Phung)
6. A cosy night in. (Unsplash/rawpixel.com)
7. A short break in a hotel or B&B. (Unsplash/Thought Catalog)
8. Watching the sunrise or sunset. (Unsplash/Ben Loader)
9. A lunch date with a friend. (Unsplash/Dan Gold)
10. When someone makes you a nice cup of tea or coffee. (Unsplash/Kira auf der Heide)
11. Receiving a bouquet of flowers. (Unsplash/Alisa Anton)
12. Five minutes to yourself. (Unsplash/Jad Limcacco)
13. Luxury quilted toilet paper. (Unsplash/macaron*macaron)
14. Catching your favourite film on TV. (Unsplash/Jens Kreuter)
15. A glass of Champagne. (unsplash/jeshoots.com)
16. Getting your car valeted. (Unsplash/Ke Atlas)
17. Buying fresh artisan bread. (Unsplash/Roman Kraft)
Using a premium perfume or cologne. (Unsplash/NeONBRAND)
19. Having a manicure. (Unsplash/Kris Atomic)
20. Going to the theatre. (Unsplash/Peter Lewicki)
21. Receiving breakfast in bed. (Unsplash/Alison Marras)
22. Enjoying a fine wine or whiskey. (Unsplash/Bruno Martins)
23. Buying tickets to a concert. (Unsplash/Austin Neill)
24. Buying yourself flowers. (Unsplash/Roman Kraft)
25. Leaving work half an hour early. (Unsplash/Alesia Kazantceva)
26. Receiving a hand-written letter. (Unsplash/Mathyas Kurmann)
27. Keeping an empty seat beside you on public transport. (Unsplash/Craig Whitehead)
28. Getting tickets to a sporting event. (Unsplash/Emma Dau)
29. A picnic. (Unsplash/Ben Duchac)
30. Buying new makeup. (Unsplash/Jamie Street)
31. Paying for someone to clean your home. (Unsplash/Dane Deaner)
32. Hitting the snooze button. (Unsplash/Toa Heftiba)
33. Applying a face mask. (Unsplash/Chris Knight)
34. Ordering the most extravagant dessert on the menu. (Unsplash/Taylor Kisser)
35. When the clocks go back. (Unsplash/Lukas Blazek)
36. Hearing your favourite song on the radio. (Unsplash/Toa Heftiba)
37. Having a blow-dry. (Unsplash/2Photo Pots)
38. Finding a plug socket on public transport. (Unsplash/rawpixel.com)
39. A lazy bike ride. (Unsplash/Barrel On)
40. Ordering the most expensive main course on the menu. (Unsplash/Jay Wennington)
41. Skipping the ads on YouTube videos. (Unsplash/whereslugo)
42. Splashing out on expensive toiletries. (Unsplash/Lauren Roberts)
43. Spending time away from your phone. (Unsplash/Alberto Casetta)
44. Buying a new candle. (Unsplash/Jeffrey Wegrzyn)
45. Reading a magazine. (Unsplash/Giulia Bertelli)
46. Getting a ride in a sports car. (Unsplash/Clem Onojeghuo)
47. An extra shot in your coffee. (Unsplash/Jonas Jacobsson)
48. Upgrading to premium seats at the cinema. (Unsplash/Jake Hills)
49. Being invited to corporate hospitality. (Unsplash/chuttersnap)
50. Getting 4G coverage unexpectedly. (Unsplash/Zach Meaney)