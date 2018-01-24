Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The 50 best little luxuries in life that we often take for granted — and most of them are free

Strategy The 50 best little luxuries in life that we often take for granted — and most of them are free

  • Published: , Refreshed:

From freshly washed bed linen to an extra shot in your coffee, these are the mini-luxuries most appreciated by Brits.

Simply being made a cup of tea or coffee is considered a special treat for many Brits. play

Simply being made a cup of tea or coffee is considered a special treat for many Brits.

(Unsplash/Kira auf der Heide)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

January is a notoriously gloomy month.

With Christmas debts looming, weather that leaves something to be desired, and the never-ending torment that is Dry January inflicting itself on many of us, it can feel like there's no joy left in anything we once loved.

To combat the January blues, Small Luxury Hotels of the World asked 2,000 Brits to pick their favourite "little luxuries" — small things that help to make their day feel a little brighter — from a list curated by the survey team.

And their choices prove that you don't have to max out your credit card or head to the pub in order to treat yourself. In fact, many of them are free.

The list contains everything from a long soak in the bath to more surprising additions, including buying a posh loaf of bread or receiving handwritten mail.

Even something as trivial as a proper cup of tea is seen as a special treat that brightens up the afternoon for many of the individuals surveyed.

Scroll down to discover life's top 50 little luxuries as chosen by Brits, ranked in descending order by popularity:

1. Freshly laundered bed linen.

1. Freshly laundered bed linen. play

1. Freshly laundered bed linen.

(Unsplash/Matthew Henry)


2. Time to read a good book.

2. Time to read a good book. play

2. Time to read a good book.

(Unsplash/Jacalyn Beales)


3. Getting a takeaway.

3. Getting a takeaway. play

3. Getting a takeaway.

(Unsplash/Alexandra Gorn)


4. Having a long soak in the bath.

4. Having a long soak in the bath. play

4. Having a long soak in the bath.

(Flickr/Basheer Tome)


5. A fresh haircut.

5. A fresh haircut. play

5. A fresh haircut.

(Unsplash/Hai Phung)


6. A cosy night in.

6. A cosy night in. play

6. A cosy night in.

(Unsplash/rawpixel.com)


7. A short break in a hotel or B&B.

7. A short break in a hotel or B&amp;B. play

7. A short break in a hotel or B&B.

(Unsplash/Thought Catalog)


8. Watching the sunrise or sunset.

8. Watching the sunrise or sunset. play

8. Watching the sunrise or sunset.

(Unsplash/Ben Loader)


9. A lunch date with a friend.

9. A lunch date with a friend. play

9. A lunch date with a friend.

(Unsplash/Dan Gold)


10. When someone makes you a nice cup of tea or coffee.

10. When someone makes you a nice cup of tea or coffee. play

10. When someone makes you a nice cup of tea or coffee.

(Unsplash/Kira auf der Heide)


11. Receiving a bouquet of flowers.

11. Receiving a bouquet of flowers. play

11. Receiving a bouquet of flowers.

(Unsplash/Alisa Anton)


12. Five minutes to yourself.

12. Five minutes to yourself. play

12. Five minutes to yourself.

(Unsplash/Jad Limcacco)


13. Luxury quilted toilet paper.

13. Luxury quilted toilet paper. play

13. Luxury quilted toilet paper.

(Unsplash/macaron*macaron)


14. Catching your favourite film on TV.

14. Catching your favourite film on TV. play

14. Catching your favourite film on TV.

(Unsplash/Jens Kreuter)


15. A glass of Champagne.

15. A glass of Champagne. play

15. A glass of Champagne.

(unsplash/jeshoots.com)


16. Getting your car valeted.

16. Getting your car valeted. play

16. Getting your car valeted.

(Unsplash/Ke Atlas)


17. Buying fresh artisan bread.

17. Buying fresh artisan bread. play

17. Buying fresh artisan bread.

(Unsplash/Roman Kraft)


Using a premium perfume or cologne.

Using a premium perfume or cologne. play

Using a premium perfume or cologne.

(Unsplash/NeONBRAND)


19. Having a manicure.

19. Having a manicure. play

19. Having a manicure.

(Unsplash/Kris Atomic)


20. Going to the theatre.

20. Going to the theatre. play

20. Going to the theatre.

(Unsplash/Peter Lewicki)


21. Receiving breakfast in bed.

21. Receiving breakfast in bed. play

21. Receiving breakfast in bed.

(Unsplash/Alison Marras)


22. Enjoying a fine wine or whiskey.

22. Enjoying a fine wine or whiskey. play

22. Enjoying a fine wine or whiskey.

(Unsplash/Bruno Martins)


23. Buying tickets to a concert.

23. Buying tickets to a concert. play

23. Buying tickets to a concert.

(Unsplash/Austin Neill)


24. Buying yourself flowers.

24. Buying yourself flowers. play

24. Buying yourself flowers.

(Unsplash/Roman Kraft)


25. Leaving work half an hour early.

25. Leaving work half an hour early. play

25. Leaving work half an hour early.

(Unsplash/Alesia Kazantceva)


26. Receiving a hand-written letter.

26. Receiving a hand-written letter. play

26. Receiving a hand-written letter.

(Unsplash/Mathyas Kurmann)


27. Keeping an empty seat beside you on public transport.

27. Keeping an empty seat beside you on public transport. play

27. Keeping an empty seat beside you on public transport.

(Unsplash/Craig Whitehead)


28. Getting tickets to a sporting event.

28. Getting tickets to a sporting event. play

28. Getting tickets to a sporting event.

(Unsplash/Emma Dau)


29. A picnic.

29. A picnic. play

29. A picnic.

(Unsplash/Ben Duchac)


30. Buying new makeup.

30. Buying new makeup. play

30. Buying new makeup.

(Unsplash/Jamie Street)


31. Paying for someone to clean your home.

31. Paying for someone to clean your home. play

31. Paying for someone to clean your home.

(Unsplash/Dane Deaner)


32. Hitting the snooze button.

32. Hitting the snooze button. play

32. Hitting the snooze button.

(Unsplash/Toa Heftiba)


33. Applying a face mask.

33. Applying a face mask. play

33. Applying a face mask.

(Unsplash/Chris Knight)


34. Ordering the most extravagant dessert on the menu.

34. Ordering the most extravagant dessert on the menu. play

34. Ordering the most extravagant dessert on the menu.

(Unsplash/Taylor Kisser)


35. When the clocks go back.

35. When the clocks go back. play

35. When the clocks go back.

(Unsplash/Lukas Blazek)


36. Hearing your favourite song on the radio.

36. Hearing your favourite song on the radio. play

36. Hearing your favourite song on the radio.

(Unsplash/Toa Heftiba)


37. Having a blow-dry.

37. Having a blow-dry. play

37. Having a blow-dry.

(Unsplash/2Photo Pots)


38. Finding a plug socket on public transport.

38. Finding a plug socket on public transport. play

38. Finding a plug socket on public transport.

(Unsplash/rawpixel.com)


39. A lazy bike ride.

39. A lazy bike ride. play

39. A lazy bike ride.

(Unsplash/Barrel On)


40. Ordering the most expensive main course on the menu.

40. Ordering the most expensive main course on the menu. play

40. Ordering the most expensive main course on the menu.

(Unsplash/Jay Wennington)


41. Skipping the ads on YouTube videos.

41. Skipping the ads on YouTube videos. play

41. Skipping the ads on YouTube videos.

(Unsplash/whereslugo)


42. Splashing out on expensive toiletries.

42. Splashing out on expensive toiletries. play

42. Splashing out on expensive toiletries.

(Unsplash/Lauren Roberts)


43. Spending time away from your phone.

43. Spending time away from your phone. play

43. Spending time away from your phone.

(Unsplash/Alberto Casetta)


44. Buying a new candle.

44. Buying a new candle. play

44. Buying a new candle.

(Unsplash/Jeffrey Wegrzyn)


45. Reading a magazine.

45. Reading a magazine. play

45. Reading a magazine.

(Unsplash/Giulia Bertelli)


46. Getting a ride in a sports car.

46. Getting a ride in a sports car. play

46. Getting a ride in a sports car.

(Unsplash/Clem Onojeghuo)


47. An extra shot in your coffee.

47. An extra shot in your coffee. play

47. An extra shot in your coffee.

(Unsplash/Jonas Jacobsson)


48. Upgrading to premium seats at the cinema.

48. Upgrading to premium seats at the cinema. play

48. Upgrading to premium seats at the cinema.

(Unsplash/Jake Hills)


49. Being invited to corporate hospitality.

49. Being invited to corporate hospitality. play

49. Being invited to corporate hospitality.

(Unsplash/chuttersnap)


50. Getting 4G coverage unexpectedly.

50. Getting 4G coverage unexpectedly. play

50. Getting 4G coverage unexpectedly.

(Unsplash/Zach Meaney)


Top 3

1 Strategy Regular people went undercover in an Atlanta jail as part of an...bullet
2 Strategy Trump's being slammed for this photo of his desk — here are...bullet
3 Strategy Take a look inside Amazon's futuristic new store, which...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Eyes Wide Shut
Strategy Hollywood's elite $75,000-a-year sex club that claims to have celebrity members is embroiled in scandal after evicting one of its own
Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn has suffered gut-wrenching injuries, competed through them, and won.
Strategy A look at the career of Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, who competed just hours after an 'excruciating' crash in 2006 and recently said she doesn't represent Trump
Don't believe the hype. Amy Chua, left, with daughters Louisa and Sophia, and her husband Jed Rubenfeld.
Strategy The 'Tiger Mother' didn't let her daughter watch TV or Netflix until college — but you probably don't need to do the same
There are over 3,500 Mattress Firms in the US.
Strategy A wildly popular conspiracy theory about why there are so many Mattress Firm stores is starting to sound less crazy