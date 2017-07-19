Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The 25 highest-paying jobs you can get with a bachelor's degree

The 25 highest-paying jobs you can get with a bachelor's degree

  • Published:

You don't need a master's degree or doctorate to make more than $100,000.

Most of these jobs pay more than $100,000 a year. play

Most of these jobs pay more than $100,000 a year.

(NASA/Getty Images)
Whoever said that a college degree isn't worth the paper it's written on never considered becoming an engineer.

Typically, you need a bachelor's degree to do that, and whether you want to go into architecture or aerospace, you don't need any more education to earn around $100,000 a year as an engineer.

Don't want to become an engineer? Don't fret. There are plenty of other high-paying jobs that you don't need to go to grad school to pursue.

According to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, these are the 25 highest-paying jobs that require no more education than a bachelor's degree.

Each has a median annual salary of at least $99,000.

25. General and operations manager

25. General and operations manager play

25. General and operations manager

(Bold Content/flickr)

General and operations managers plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public- or private-sector organizations.

Median annual wage (2016): $99,310

Projected job openings (through 2024): 688,800

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None



24. Materials scientist

24. Materials scientist play

24. Materials scientist

(US Army RDECOM/Flickr)

Materials scientists research and study the structures and chemical properties of various natural and synthetic or composite materials, including metals, alloys, rubber, ceramics, semiconductors, polymers, and glass.

Median annual wage (2016): $99,430

Projected job openings (through 2024): 1,800

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None



23. Sales engineer

23. Sales engineer play

23. Sales engineer

(Reinhold Matay/Invision/AP)

Sales engineers sell complex scientific and technological products or services to businesses.

Median annual wage (2016): $100,000

Projected job openings (through 2024): 23,000

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training



22. Software applications developer

22. Software applications developer play

22. Software applications developer

(Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Software applications developers develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs.

Median annual wage (2016): $100,080

Projected job openings (through 2024): 238,000

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None



21. Actuary

21. Actuary play

21. Actuary

(Getty Images / Carl Court)

They use advanced statistics and modeling software to forecast the cost and probability of an event.

Median annual wage (2016): $100,610

Projected job openings (through 2024): 11,700

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training



20. Advertising and promotions manager

20. Advertising and promotions manager play

20. Advertising and promotions manager

(Flickr/Juhan Sonin)

Advertising and promotions managers coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce materials such as posters, contests, coupons, or giveaways to create interest in the purchase of a product or service.

Median annual wage (2016): $100,810

Projected job openings (through 2024): 11,400

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: None



19. Computer network architect

19. Computer network architect play

19. Computer network architect

(Arjuna Kodisinghe/shutterstock)

Computer network architects plan and lay out the internal computer networks used by workers in an organization.

Median annual wage (2016): $101,210

Projected job openings (through 2024): 31,500

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None



18. Nuclear engineer

18. Nuclear engineer play

18. Nuclear engineer

(U.S. Army Europe Images/flickr)

Nuclear engineers research and develop the processes, instruments, and systems used to derive benefits from nuclear energy and radiation.

Median annual wage (2016): $102,220

Projected job openings (through 2024): 4,400

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None



17. Training and development manager

17. Training and development manager play

17. Training and development manager

(Gleb Leonov/Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Training and development managers plan, direct, and coordinate programs to enhance the knowledge and skills of an organization's employees.

Median annual wage (2016): $105,830

Projected job openings (through 2024): 11,900

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None



16. Systems software developer

16. Systems software developer play

16. Systems software developer

(Samuel Mann/Flickr)

Systems software developers research, design, develop, and test operating-systems-level software, compilers, and network-distribution software for medical, industrial, military, communications, aerospace, business, scientific, and general-computing applications.

Median annual wage (2016): $106,860

Projected job openings (through 2024): 107,900

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None



15. Human resources manager

15. Human resources manager play

15. Human resources manager

(Flickr/Samuel Mann)

Human resources managers oversee an organization's recruitment, interview, selection, and hiring processes.

Median annual wage (2016): $106,910

Projected job openings (through 2024): 46,600

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None



14. Public relations and fundraising manager

14. Public relations and fundraising manager play

14. Public relations and fundraising manager

(Flickr/Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design)

Public relations and fundraising managers plan and direct the creation of material that will maintain or enhance the public image of their employer or client.

Median annual wage (2016): $107,320

Projected job openings (through 2024): 27,100

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None



13. Aerospace engineer

13. Aerospace engineer play

13. Aerospace engineer

(NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/flickr)

Aerospace engineers design aircraft and propulsion systems, and study the aerodynamic performance of aircraft.

Median annual wage (2016): $109,650

Projected job openings (through 2024): 20,700

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None



12. Purchasing manager

12. Purchasing manager play

12. Purchasing manager

(Business Insider)

Purchasing managers plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services.

Median annual wage (2016): $111,590

Projected job openings (through 2024): 17,900

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None



11. Computer hardware engineer

11. Computer hardware engineer play

11. Computer hardware engineer

(UC Davis College of Engineering/flickr)

Computer hardware engineers solve problems that arise in computer hardware.

Median annual wage (2016): $115,080

Projected job openings (through 2024): 18,400

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None



10. Compensation and benefits manager

10. Compensation and benefits manager play

10. Compensation and benefits manager

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr)

Compensation and benefits managers plan, develop, and oversee programs to determine how much an organization pays its employees and how employees are paid.

Median annual wage (2016): $116,240

Projected job openings (through 2024): 6,000

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None



9. Sales manager

9. Sales manager play

9. Sales manager

(Flickr / Envato)

Sales managers set sales goals, analyze data, and develop training programs for organizations' sales representatives.

Median annual wage (2016): $117,960

Projected job openings (through 2024): 108,000

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: None



8. Natural sciences manager

8. Natural sciences manager play

8. Natural sciences manager

(Phil Walter / Getty Images)

Natural sciences managers supervise the work of scientists, direct activities related to research and development, and coordinate activities such as testing, quality control, and production.

Median annual wage (2016): $119,850

Projected job openings (through 2024): 13,300

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None



7. Financial manager

7. Financial manager play

7. Financial manager

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Financial managers produce financial reports, direct investment activities, and develop strategies and plans for the long-term financial goals of their organization.

Median annual wage (2016): $121,750

Projected job openings (through 2024): 169,300

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None



6. Airline pilot, copilot, or flight engineer

6. Airline pilot, copilot, or flight engineer play

6. Airline pilot, copilot, or flight engineer

(Dawn Huczek/Flickr)

Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft, usually on scheduled air-carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo.

Median annual wage (2016): $127,820

Projected job openings (through 2024): 19,300

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training



5. Petroleum engineer

5. Petroleum engineer play

5. Petroleum engineer

(AP Images)

Petroleum engineers design equipment to extract oil and gas in the most profitable way.

Median annual wage (2016): $128,230

Projected job openings (through 2024): 13,000

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None



4. Marketing manager

4. Marketing manager play

4. Marketing manager

(Juhan Sonin/flickr)

Marketing managers determine the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors and identify potential customers.

Median annual wage (2016): $131,180

Projected job openings (through 2024): 64,200

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None



3. Architectural and engineering manager

3. Architectural and engineering manager play

3. Architectural and engineering manager

(Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Architectural and engineering managers plan, direct, and coordinate activities in architectural and engineering companies.

Median annual wage (2016): $134,730

Projected job openings (through 2024): 59,500

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None



2. Computer and information systems manager

2. Computer and information systems manager play

2. Computer and information systems manager

(Adam Berry / Stringer / Getty Images)

Computer and information systems managers help determine the information technology goals of an organization and are responsible for implementing computer systems to meet those goals.

Median annual wage (2016): $135,800

Projected job openings (through 2024): 94,800

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None



1. Chief executive

1. Chief executive play

1. Chief executive

(Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/flickr)

Chief executives plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.

Median annual wage (2016): $181,210

Projected job openings (through 2024): 58,400

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None



