Strategy :  The 25 highest-paying jobs you can get with a bachelor's degree

You don't need a master's degree or doctorate to make more than $100,000.
Whoever said that a college degree isn't worth the paper it's written on never considered becoming an engineer.
Typically, you need a bachelor's degree to do that, and whether you want to go into architecture or aerospace, you don't need any more education to earn around $100,000 a year as an engineer.
Don't want to become an engineer? Don't fret. There are plenty of other high-paying jobs that you don't need to go to grad school to pursue.
According to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, these are the 25 highest-paying jobs that require no more education than a bachelor's degree.
Each has a median annual salary of at least $99,000.
General and operations managers plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public- or private-sector organizations.
Median annual wage (2016): $99,310
Projected job openings (through 2024): 688,800
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None
Materials scientists research and study the structures and chemical properties of various natural and synthetic or composite materials, including metals, alloys, rubber, ceramics, semiconductors, polymers, and glass.
Median annual wage (2016): $99,430
Projected job openings (through 2024): 1,800
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: None
Sales engineers sell complex scientific and technological products or services to businesses.
Median annual wage (2016): $100,000
Projected job openings (through 2024): 23,000
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Software applications developers develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs.
Median annual wage (2016): $100,080
Projected job openings (through 2024): 238,000
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: None
They use advanced statistics and modeling software to forecast the cost and probability of an event.
Median annual wage (2016): $100,610
Projected job openings (through 2024): 11,700
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training
Advertising and promotions managers coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce materials such as posters, contests, coupons, or giveaways to create interest in the purchase of a product or service.
Median annual wage (2016): $100,810
Projected job openings (through 2024): 11,400
Work experience: Less than five years
On-the-job training: None
Computer network architects plan and lay out the internal computer networks used by workers in an organization.
Median annual wage (2016): $101,210
Projected job openings (through 2024): 31,500
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None
Nuclear engineers research and develop the processes, instruments, and systems used to derive benefits from nuclear energy and radiation.
Median annual wage (2016): $102,220
Projected job openings (through 2024): 4,400
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: None
Training and development managers plan, direct, and coordinate programs to enhance the knowledge and skills of an organization's employees.
Median annual wage (2016): $105,830
Projected job openings (through 2024): 11,900
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None
Systems software developers research, design, develop, and test operating-systems-level software, compilers, and network-distribution software for medical, industrial, military, communications, aerospace, business, scientific, and general-computing applications.
Median annual wage (2016): $106,860
Projected job openings (through 2024): 107,900
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: None
Human resources managers oversee an organization's recruitment, interview, selection, and hiring processes.
Median annual wage (2016): $106,910
Projected job openings (through 2024): 46,600
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None
Public relations and fundraising managers plan and direct the creation of material that will maintain or enhance the public image of their employer or client.
Median annual wage (2016): $107,320
Projected job openings (through 2024): 27,100
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None
Aerospace engineers design aircraft and propulsion systems, and study the aerodynamic performance of aircraft.
Median annual wage (2016): $109,650
Projected job openings (through 2024): 20,700
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: None
Purchasing managers plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services.
Median annual wage (2016): $111,590
Projected job openings (through 2024): 17,900
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None
Computer hardware engineers solve problems that arise in computer hardware.
Median annual wage (2016): $115,080
Projected job openings (through 2024): 18,400
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: None
Compensation and benefits managers plan, develop, and oversee programs to determine how much an organization pays its employees and how employees are paid.
Median annual wage (2016): $116,240
Projected job openings (through 2024): 6,000
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None
Sales managers set sales goals, analyze data, and develop training programs for organizations' sales representatives.
Median annual wage (2016): $117,960
Projected job openings (through 2024): 108,000
Work experience: Less than five years
On-the-job training: None
Natural sciences managers supervise the work of scientists, direct activities related to research and development, and coordinate activities such as testing, quality control, and production.
Median annual wage (2016): $119,850
Projected job openings (through 2024): 13,300
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None
Financial managers produce financial reports, direct investment activities, and develop strategies and plans for the long-term financial goals of their organization.
Median annual wage (2016): $121,750
Projected job openings (through 2024): 169,300
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None
Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft, usually on scheduled air-carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo.
Median annual wage (2016): $127,820
Projected job openings (through 2024): 19,300
Work experience: Less than five years
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Petroleum engineers design equipment to extract oil and gas in the most profitable way.
Median annual wage (2016): $128,230
Projected job openings (through 2024): 13,000
Work experience: None
On-the-job training: None
Marketing managers determine the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors and identify potential customers.
Median annual wage (2016): $131,180
Projected job openings (through 2024): 64,200
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None
Architectural and engineering managers plan, direct, and coordinate activities in architectural and engineering companies.
Median annual wage (2016): $134,730
Projected job openings (through 2024): 59,500
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None
Computer and information systems managers help determine the information technology goals of an organization and are responsible for implementing computer systems to meet those goals.
Median annual wage (2016): $135,800
Projected job openings (through 2024): 94,800
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None
Chief executives plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.
Median annual wage (2016): $181,210
Projected job openings (through 2024): 58,400
Work experience: Five years or more
On-the-job training: None