Strategy :  The 25 highest-paying jobs you can get with a bachelor's degree

Whoever said that a college degree isn't worth the paper it's written on never considered becoming an engineer.

Typically, you need a bachelor's degree to do that, and whether you want to go into architecture or aerospace, you don't need any more education to earn around $100,000 a year as an engineer.

Don't want to become an engineer? Don't fret. There are plenty of other high-paying jobs that you don't need to go to grad school to pursue.

According to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, these are the 25 highest-paying jobs that require no more education than a bachelor's degree.

Each has a median annual salary of at least $99,000.

25. General and operations manager

General and operations managers plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public- or private-sector organizations.

Median annual wage (2016): $99,310

Projected job openings (through 2024): 688,800

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None

24. Materials scientist

Materials scientists research and study the structures and chemical properties of various natural and synthetic or composite materials, including metals, alloys, rubber, ceramics, semiconductors, polymers, and glass.

Median annual wage (2016): $99,430

Projected job openings (through 2024): 1,800

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None

23. Sales engineer

Sales engineers sell complex scientific and technological products or services to businesses.

Median annual wage (2016): $100,000

Projected job openings (through 2024): 23,000

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

22. Software applications developer

Software applications developers develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs.

Median annual wage (2016): $100,080

Projected job openings (through 2024): 238,000

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None

21. Actuary

They use advanced statistics and modeling software to forecast the cost and probability of an event.

Median annual wage (2016): $100,610

Projected job openings (through 2024): 11,700

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: Long-term on-the-job training

20. Advertising and promotions manager

Advertising and promotions managers coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce materials such as posters, contests, coupons, or giveaways to create interest in the purchase of a product or service.

Median annual wage (2016): $100,810

Projected job openings (through 2024): 11,400

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: None

19. Computer network architect

Computer network architects plan and lay out the internal computer networks used by workers in an organization.

Median annual wage (2016): $101,210

Projected job openings (through 2024): 31,500

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None

18. Nuclear engineer

Nuclear engineers research and develop the processes, instruments, and systems used to derive benefits from nuclear energy and radiation.

Median annual wage (2016): $102,220

Projected job openings (through 2024): 4,400

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None

17. Training and development manager

Training and development managers plan, direct, and coordinate programs to enhance the knowledge and skills of an organization's employees.

Median annual wage (2016): $105,830

Projected job openings (through 2024): 11,900

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None

16. Systems software developer

Systems software developers research, design, develop, and test operating-systems-level software, compilers, and network-distribution software for medical, industrial, military, communications, aerospace, business, scientific, and general-computing applications.

Median annual wage (2016): $106,860

Projected job openings (through 2024): 107,900

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None

15. Human resources manager

Human resources managers oversee an organization's recruitment, interview, selection, and hiring processes.

Median annual wage (2016): $106,910

Projected job openings (through 2024): 46,600

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None

14. Public relations and fundraising manager

Public relations and fundraising managers plan and direct the creation of material that will maintain or enhance the public image of their employer or client.

Median annual wage (2016): $107,320

Projected job openings (through 2024): 27,100

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None

13. Aerospace engineer

Aerospace engineers design aircraft and propulsion systems, and study the aerodynamic performance of aircraft.

Median annual wage (2016): $109,650

Projected job openings (through 2024): 20,700

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None

12. Purchasing manager

Purchasing managers plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services.

Median annual wage (2016): $111,590

Projected job openings (through 2024): 17,900

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None

11. Computer hardware engineer

Computer hardware engineers solve problems that arise in computer hardware.

Median annual wage (2016): $115,080

Projected job openings (through 2024): 18,400

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None

10. Compensation and benefits manager

Compensation and benefits managers plan, develop, and oversee programs to determine how much an organization pays its employees and how employees are paid.

Median annual wage (2016): $116,240

Projected job openings (through 2024): 6,000

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None

9. Sales manager

Sales managers set sales goals, analyze data, and develop training programs for organizations' sales representatives.

Median annual wage (2016): $117,960

Projected job openings (through 2024): 108,000

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: None

8. Natural sciences manager

Natural sciences managers supervise the work of scientists, direct activities related to research and development, and coordinate activities such as testing, quality control, and production.

Median annual wage (2016): $119,850

Projected job openings (through 2024): 13,300

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None

7. Financial manager

Financial managers produce financial reports, direct investment activities, and develop strategies and plans for the long-term financial goals of their organization.

Median annual wage (2016): $121,750

Projected job openings (through 2024): 169,300

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None

6. Airline pilot, copilot, or flight engineer

Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft, usually on scheduled air-carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo.

Median annual wage (2016): $127,820

Projected job openings (through 2024): 19,300

Work experience: Less than five years

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

5. Petroleum engineer

Petroleum engineers design equipment to extract oil and gas in the most profitable way.

Median annual wage (2016): $128,230

Projected job openings (through 2024): 13,000

Work experience: None

On-the-job training: None

4. Marketing manager

Marketing managers determine the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors and identify potential customers.

Median annual wage (2016): $131,180

Projected job openings (through 2024): 64,200

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None

3. Architectural and engineering manager

Architectural and engineering managers plan, direct, and coordinate activities in architectural and engineering companies.

Median annual wage (2016): $134,730

Projected job openings (through 2024): 59,500

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None

2. Computer and information systems manager

Computer and information systems managers help determine the information technology goals of an organization and are responsible for implementing computer systems to meet those goals.

Median annual wage (2016): $135,800

Projected job openings (through 2024): 94,800

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None

1. Chief executive

Chief executives plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.

Median annual wage (2016): $181,210

Projected job openings (through 2024): 58,400

Work experience: Five years or more

On-the-job training: None