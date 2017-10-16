Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  The 15 cities where Americans work the hardest

Here's who puts in the most hours at work, commutes the longest, and has the least amount of downtime.

Here's where some of the hardest-working Americans live.

(Annie Mole/flickr)
Americans work a lot.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Americans logged on average 1,783 hours of work in 2016. That's at least 100 more hours a year than the average worker in other OECD countries like the UK, France, Germany, or Sweden.

And when looking at US census data, that number could be higher, since the average working American logs almost 40 hours a week.

So where do people work the hardest?

To find out, personal-finance site WalletHub recently analyzed and ranked 116 of the most populated cities based on six metrics related directly or indirectly to work, including average workweek hours, average commute time, and average leisure time per day. To read more about the study's methodology, check out the full report here.

It may come as a surprise to some that New York did not make the top 15. Overall, the city ranked as the 29th hardest-working city in the US. According to WalletHub, New Yorkers commute the most, clocking an average of 39.9 minutes on their commute to work. And they put in almost 40 hours a week, which puts them in the top 25 for average hours worked a week. But New Yorkers also play as hard as they work — on average, they spend about 345 hours a week on leisure. Only 11 of the other cities WalletHub analyzed spend more time on leisure.

Here's where some of the hardest-working Americans live:

15. Jersey City, New Jersey

(Google Earth)

Average hours worked per week: 39.4

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 36.2

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 344.2



14. Gilbertt, Arizona

(Flickr / Ben Freedman)

Average hours worked per week: 39.3

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 27.4

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 343.3



13. Charlotte, North Carolina

(Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 39.5

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 24.9

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 316.8



12. Dallas

(photo.ua/Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 39.9

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 26

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 311.9



11. Denver

(Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 39.3

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 24.8

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 327



10. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

(Wikimedia Commons)

Average hours worked per week: 38.9

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 16.7

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 374.3



9. Washington, DC

(Flickr/philroeder)

Average hours worked per week: 40

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 29.7

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 375.3



8. Corpus Christi, Texas

(Wikimedia Commons)

Average hours worked per week: 40.5

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 19.5

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 311.9



7. San Francisco

(Andrey Bayda/Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 39.8

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 31.7

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 320.0



6. Scottsdale, Arizona

(Wikimedia Commons)

Average hours worked per week: 40.2

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 21.9

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 343.3



5. Irving, Texas

(Wikimedia Commons)

Average hours worked per week: 40.3

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 23.4

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 311.9



4. Virginia Beach, Virginia

(Visit Virginia Beach/Facebook)

Average hours worked per week: 40.2

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 23.2

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 324.2



3. Cheyenne, Wyoming

(Zack Frank/Shutterstock)

Average hours worked per week: 40.4

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 13.7

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 330.6



2. Plano, Texas

(David Wilson/flickr)

Average hours worked per week: 40.5

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 26.0

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 311.9



1. Anchorage, Alaska

(Shutterstock / akphotoc)

Average hours worked per week: 40.9

Average minutes spent commuting to work: 19.5

Average minutes of leisure time in a day: 220.5



