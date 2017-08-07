Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  People are willing to pay thousands of dollars for a jug of McDonald's Szechuan McNugget sauce that is one of only 4 in the world (MCD)

One of the few jugs of McDonald's Szechuan sauce is being auctioned off for thousands of dollars on eBay, as eager "Rick and Morty" fans put in their bids.

One of the few jugs of McDonald's Szechuan sauce in existence is being auctioned off for thousands of dollars on eBay.

In April, Adult Swim aired the first new episode of "Rick and Morty" since 2015. The episode ended with a plea from mad scientist Rick for McDonald's to bring back its Szechuan McNugget sauce, a plum sauce that was available for a limited time in 1998 to promote the Disney movie "Mulan."

After the episode aired, "Rick and Morty" fans began demanding that McDonald's actually bring back the sauce. Last week, the fast-food chain did just that, sending the creators of "Rick & Morty" a jug of the Szechuan McNugget sauce and launching a giveaway for three other jugs.

Now, one of the lucky recipients of the sauce is selling his jug on eBay to raise money for charity.

As of Monday at noon, bidding had reached $4,050.

"The auction includes a NEW, SEALED 64 oz. bottle of the special sauce (which isn't being made right now, so it's VERY rare), along with a special Rick and Morty inspired Pelican camera case, which houses the sauce," the eBay description reads. "Both items are BRAND NEW, and there are only four of these made!"

One of the people bidding on the sauce is apparently DJ deadmau5, who tweeted on Sunday: "am i really in the middle of a bidding war over a 64oz bottle of Szechuan Sauce? yes. i am."

The sauce in question is being sold by Robert "DCD" Workman, who says he plans to use the money to pay some bills and donate the rest to charity.

"I hold McDonald's and Chef Mike in the highest respect. I really do," Workman wrote in the eBay description. "Mike has done an amazing job bringing this back for some lucky people to enjoy and I will do everything in my power to assure that it's in the hands of someone that will truly enjoy it with a party of people, instead of just letting it rot away on a shelf for all to see."

The auction will close at 6:24 p.m. on Thursday, so there's plenty of time for deadmau5 and other "Rick and Morty" fans to get in their bids — if they're willing to spend a few thousand dollars.

