Strategy :  New York City resident reveals why he chooses Olive Garden over some of the best restaurants in the world

Why would someone visit an Olive Garden in New York City — a city packed with some of the best restaurants in the world?

(Olive Garden/Facebook)
One possible reason: to break someone's heart.

On Monday, Reddit user nefftron asked " target="_blank"Redditors who have eaten at the Times Square Olive Garden, why?"

Reddit users offered hundreds of explanations, including buying tickets to the annual New Year's Eve blowout to a desperate search for electricity during Hurricane Sandy.

However, one brilliant reason for dinner at Olive Garden rose above the rest.

"I have a buddy who goes there when he is breaking up with someone," posted Reddit user Kazi1776. "He doesn't want to ruin any other restaurants."

It's the perfectly constructed breakup scene, one that Redditors noted seems straight out of a Seinfeld episode.

Trendy new restaurants remain untarnished by memories, costs are minimized, and transportation is reasonable convenient. For a city plagued by ghosting, an Olive Garden breakup offers a dignified alternative — one filled with endless breadsticks.

