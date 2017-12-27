Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Here's where the future of retail is headed in 2018 (TGT, WMT, AMZN)

Strategy Here's where the future of retail is headed in 2018 (TGT, WMT, AMZN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The future of retail is looking so bright that BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s premium research service, expects the industry to top $5.5 trillion by 2020!

The Future of Retail 2018 play

The Future of Retail 2018

(BII)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The future of retail is looking bright.

So bright that BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s premium research service, expects the industry to top $5.5 trillion by 2020!

While in-store and desktop purchases are certainly helping the retail industry boom, the biggest factor for this incredible growth is in your pocket.

Find out why the smartphone will be crucial for retailers in 2018 and beyond with the first part of a brand new slide deck from BI Intelligence called The Future of Retail 2018.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

  • US retail is growing $200 billion year-over-year
  • In-store retail is still dwarfing e-commerce
  • But e-commerce is growing almost 4x faster than in-store
  • Mobile commerce is driving most of that growth
  • And much more

To get your copy of the first part of this FREE slide deck, simply click here.

Top 3

1 Strategy 9 'facts' you learned in school that are no longer truebullet
2 Strategy 11 grooming hacks every guy should knowbullet
3 Strategy A relationship expert says one word can defuse a fight with...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A performer smiles during the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Strategy 13 of the best places to visit if you're planning a vacation in February
You're not alone.
Strategy A relationship therapist breaks down the 5 most common problems couples have in bed
Look at that. How can you top such triple-tiered extravagance?
Strategy McDonald's Big Mac is the best burger in America
Returns are a serious concern for retailers.
Strategy Shoppers are about to return $90 billion in unwanted gifts that likely can't be resold and will end up in the trash