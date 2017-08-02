Strategy :  Denny's is feuding with 'Dawson's Creek' star James Van Der Beek, who's pretending to be a DJ on Twitter

The Twitter feud — which only gets more confusing the deeper you dig — began on Monday.

Mad Decent, a record label actually run by DJ/producer Diplo, accused Denny's of stealing a potato-centric joke from its Twitter account.

"[D]enny's tweets have always been annoying but this is the last straw," the record label tweeted.

A Twitter user called Diplo, with the handle @_diplo_, backed up Mad Decent, telling Denny's to "stay away" from his record label.

However, the Twitter account in question is not, in fact, run by Diplo. It is run by Van Der Beek, the actor who made his name playing Dawson Leery on "Dawson's Creek."

Van Der Beek is playing Diplo in Viceland's "What Would Diplo Do?," a series that debuts on Thursday. The New York Times called the show a "satirical (and often flat-out mean) look at the life of an irrationally confident E.D.M. star." Apparently, what Diplo would do in this situation, in Van Der Beek's mind, is pick a fight with Denny's.

Denny's responded by implying Diplo — who they called "Dilpo" — was a potato.

"[I]t's making me cringe so hard imagining a room of the ad agency guys running this account high fiving eachother over this terrible comeback," Van Der Beek as Diplo tweeted in response.

Denny's then offered to send "Dilpo" a basket of potatoes.

It's unclear if the Denny's social media team thinks it is fighting with the actual DJ, realizes it is arguing with Van Der Beek, or if this is all some kind of promotion for the new show. The real Diplo, whose Twitter handle is @diplo, has not tweeted in response to the feud, and Van Der Beek as Diplo is signaling it all might just be a stunt.

Business Insider has reached out to Denny's and will update this article if things start to make sense at all.