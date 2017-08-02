Strategy :  Amazon's promise of 50,000 new jobs is drawing massive crowds across America (AMZN)

Amazon is promising to hire 50,000 people in one day at job fairs across the country.

The events are drawing thousands of people to Amazon fulfillment centers in Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Tennessee, Illinois, and seven other states.

The popularity of the fairs is leading to excessively long lines for registration and interviews.

Here's what people are seeing at the events across the US.

Amazon is touring prospective employees around its warehouses, which the company calls fulfillment centers.

Then the company will interview them for the roles that are available.

Many people will be hired on the spot.

This job fair in Robbinsville, New Jersey, ends at noon, but Amazon says it will get a chance to interview everyone in line.

Around 10,000 of the available jobs will be part-time, and the rest will be full-time.

The jobs are all based in Amazon's warehouses and involve picking, packing, and shipping the company's products.

Amazon's fulfillment centers send more than one million packages a day during peak holiday season, and employees can sometimes work 12-hour days.

Some of Amazon's fulfillment centers are so big, they span the area of 28 football fields. That means a lot of walking for some employees.

Amazon pays its fulfillment center employees around $12 an hour, according to Glassdoor, and it offers benefits like health insurance and 401(k) matches.