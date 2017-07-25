Strategy :  14 items people keep coming back to Walmart to buy

Walmart has been tracking shoppers' repeat purchases with a new tool called "easy reorder," and it reveals a lot about which brands its customers love most.

The "easy reorder" tool tracks everything shoppers buy more than once in its stores and online, and logs those items in a list.

The list, which customers can access from a computer or mobile device, is meant to make it easy for people to reorder past purchases.

"I have over 150 items that are in my recorder list," says Jordan Sweetnam, vice president of product and customer experience for Walmart e-commerce. "I think of it as time management in my household with two kids. Everything is two touches away."

Walmart rolled out the tool in March, and since then, it has been tracking shoppers' most reordered items from dish soap to diapers.

Here's a list of Walmart shoppers' most reordered items:

Most reordered baby wipes: Parent’s Choice Fragrance Free Baby Wipes

Most reordered cookie: OREO Chocolate Sandwich Cookie

Most reordered cereal: Honey Nut Cheerios

Most reordered candy: Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar

Most reordered beverage: water

Most reordered cracker: Nabisco Ritz Crackers

Most reordered chip: Tostitos Corn Chip Scoops

Most reordered condiment: French's Classic Yellow Mustard

Most reordered canned soup: Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom

Most reordered spread: Jif Creamy Peanut Butter

Most reordered diapers: Pampers

Most reordered haircare: TRESemme Moisture Rich Shampoo and Conditioner

Most reordered skincare: Jergens Ultra Healing Extra Dry Skin Moisturizer

Most reordered cleaning product: Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Original Scent