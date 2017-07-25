Strategy :  14 items people keep coming back to Walmart to buy

Walmart has been tracking shoppers' repeat purchases with a new tool called "easy reorder," and it reveals a lot about which brands its customers love most.
The "easy reorder" tool tracks everything shoppers buy more than once in its stores and online, and logs those items in a list.
The list, which customers can access from a computer or mobile device, is meant to make it easy for people to reorder past purchases.
"I have over 150 items that are in my recorder list," says Jordan Sweetnam, vice president of product and customer experience for Walmart e-commerce. "I think of it as time management in my household with two kids. Everything is two touches away."
Walmart rolled out the tool in March, and since then, it has been tracking shoppers' most reordered items from dish soap to diapers.
Here's a list of Walmart shoppers' most reordered items:
Most reordered baby wipes: Parent’s Choice Fragrance Free Baby Wipes
Most reordered baby wipes: Parent’s Choice Fragrance Free Baby Wipes (Walmart)
Most reordered cookie: OREO Chocolate Sandwich Cookie
Most reordered cookie: OREO Chocolate Sandwich Cookie (Wikipedia Commons)
Most reordered cereal: Honey Nut Cheerios
Most reordered cereal: Honey Nut Cheerios (Facebook/Cheerios)
Most reordered candy: Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar
Most reordered candy: Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar (Facebook/Hershey's)
Most reordered beverage: water
Most reordered beverage: water (Getty Images/Matt Cardy)
Most reordered cracker: Nabisco Ritz Crackers
Most reordered cracker: Nabisco Ritz Crackers (Facebook/Ritz Crackers)
Most reordered chip: Tostitos Corn Chip Scoops
Most reordered chip: Tostitos Corn Chip Scoops (Facebook/Tostitos)
Most reordered condiment: French's Classic Yellow Mustard
French's brand mustard is seen on a supermarket shelf amongst other brands in New York on Monday, April 3, 2017. (Richard B. Levine/SIPA USA/PA Images)
Most reordered canned soup: Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom
Most reordered canned soup: Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom (YouTube/15to70)
Most reordered spread: Jif Creamy Peanut Butter
Most reordered spread: Jif Creamy Peanut Butter (Jif)
Most reordered diapers: Pampers
Most reordered diapers: Pampers (Pampers)
Most reordered haircare: TRESemme Moisture Rich Shampoo and Conditioner
Most reordered haircare: TRESemme Moisture Rich Shampoo and Conditioner (Walmart)
Most reordered skincare: Jergens Ultra Healing Extra Dry Skin Moisturizer
Most reordered skincare: Jergens Ultra Healing Extra Dry Skin Moisturizer (Facebook/Jergens)
Most reordered cleaning product: Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Original Scent
Most reordered cleaning product: Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Original Scent (Walmart)