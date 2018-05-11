Saraki will sponsor 100 Muslims and Christians on pilgrimage

news

Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will sponsor 100 Muslims and Christians from Kwara State on pilgrimages.

Saraki made this known after the inauguration of a 10-man committee on Muslim and Christian pilgrimages.

The 10-man committee has been given the task to select and screen the 100 Muslims and Christians that will be sponsored for hajj, umrah, and pilgrimage to Jerusalem by the Senate President.

Former Grand Khadi of Kwara State, Justice Idris Haroon, will be heading the committee to coordinate the process of selection. Justice Haroon will be joined by the secretary of Kwara’s chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Cornelius Fawenu.

Saraki explains reasons for his will to sponsor 100 Nigerians on religious pilgrimage

The Senate President explained the reason behind his decision to sponsor 100 Nigerians on religious pilgrimage saying “Any good leader must, at all times, listen to the yearnings of his people. We have our Muslim and Christian brothers desirous of observing the pilgrimages, but could not afford the cost. We will help such people with a forum through which they can realise their dreams.”

Saraki continued saying: “We may not be able to do it like the government which used to sponsor about 400 when I was governor of Kwara State, but we will start with 100. The coming umrah (lesser hajj) shall be the starting point.”