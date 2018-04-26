Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Nigerian regulators, MTN commence talks over listing on NSE

Strategy Nigerian regulators, MTN group commence talks over listing on NSE - Source

  • Published:

A senior management official of Securities and Exchange Commission said MTN had commenced discussion with the commission on the IPO.

Nigerian regulators, MTN group commence talks over listing on NSE - Source play

MTN Group CEO and President, Rob Shuter

(techcentral)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian regulatory agency, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the telecommunication giant, MTN Group had commenced discussions on the proposed $500 million Initial Public Offering (IPO), top management official disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

A senior management official of SEC who pleaded anonymity said MTN had commenced discussion with the commission on the IPO.

According to NAN, the source reiterated SEC’s commitment to investors’ protection, and that their interest would be protected in the ongoing discussion, adding that SEC would remain committed to the development of the nation’s capital market and the listing of more multinationals.

Another source at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), who declined to be mentioned, also said the NSE had not yet received an official filing from the company.

The source said although talks were ongoing, the telco was yet to formally file its application for the IPO.

Rob Shuter, MTN Group CEO stated this in an interview in Lagos on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, that the telcom is progressing with the Nigerian listing.

“We are progressing very well with the Nigerian listing and if market conditions are appropriate, we will conclude that by the end of the year,” Shuter had said.

Standard Bank Group Ltd., Citigroup Inc., and some other lenders had been appointed to advise MTN group on its listing on Nigerian Stock Exchange.

MTN had agreed to list the Nigerian unit as part of the June 2016 agreement it entered into with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to resolve a record $5.2 billion fine in October 2015 over their failure to deactivate 5 million unregistered SIM cards. An amount the government later reduced to $1 billion (N330 billion), payable over the three years.

Top 3

1 Strategy 9 words and phrases people think are wrong, but are actually...bullet
2 Strategy Here's where the future of retail is headed in 2018 (TGT,...bullet
3 Strategy Adidas is launching a new 'dad shoe' for the summerbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

The Container Store had more to offer and was far less overwhelming to shop at.
Strategy We visited Bed Bath & Beyond and The Container Store — and one was clearly better than the other (TCS, BBBY)
A shuttered Subway in Brooklyn, New York.
Strategy Subway is closing another 500 stores — here's why
Bombay Sapphire's Senior Brand Ambassador Sam Carter in The Empire Room at the Laverstoke Mill distillery.
Strategy The 9 mistakes people make when buying, ordering, and drinking gin — and what to do instead
Inside the untouched Chernobyl control center of the third reactor.
Strategy 19 stunning photos show what the radioactive area inside the Chernobyl nuclear plant looks like 32 years after the explosion